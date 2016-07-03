Preview: Cubs at Mets

The New York Mets had no trouble tearing through the Chicago Cubs in the National League Championship Series last October and still seem to have the upper hand in the series. The Mets will try to pull off a four-game sweep of the NL Central leaders when they host the series finale on Sunday.

New York, which lost all seven meetings with the Cubs in the 2015 regular season before sweeping Chicago in four games during the playoffs, dropped four in a row to finish off a 2-5 road trip before returning home on Thursday to face the Cubs. The Mets are following the same formula from the postseason in the current series by getting strong starting pitching and seven home runs in the three contests. The Cubs remain the class of the NL but are getting a strong push from the San Francisco Giants for that mantle and have dropped nine of their last 13. Ace Jake Arrieta suffered his first road loss since the NLCS and his first in the regular season since May 7, 2015, when Chicago fell 4-3 on Saturday.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (9-3, 2.03 ERA) vs. Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (8-3, 2.49)

Lester posted his seventh straight quality start by holding the Cincinnati Reds to one run and three hits in 7 2/3 innings on Tuesday but was held out of the decision. The Washington native has battled some command issues with four home runs allowed and seven walks in his last three turns. Lester is 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA in three career regular-season starts against the Mets but lost at New York in the NLCS.

Syndergaard finally confirmed reports that he is pitching with a bone spur in his right elbow this week and is coming off his worst start of the season. The 23-year-old Texan was ripped for five runs on seven hits and three walks over three innings at Washington on Monday. Syndergaard lost in his major-league debut at Chicago last season but struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings to earn a win in the postseason.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs OF Chris Coghlan left Saturday’s game with soreness in his rib cage and is day-to-day.

2. Mets C Travis d’Arnaud is 5-for-9 in the series.

3. Chicago will use a six-man rotation until the All-Star break, with RHP Adam Warren scheduled to make a spot start on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Mets 2