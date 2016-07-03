Mets make it three in a row over Cubs

Bartolo Colon had one rough inning but was otherwise tough to beat through a six-inning outing as the New York Mets claimed a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night at Citi Field in New York.

The victory was the Mets' third straight over the Cubs in a rematch of 2015 National League championship series rivals.

The Mets improved to 43-37 and the Cubs (51-29) slipped into a tie with the Giants with most National League wins.

Losing pitcher Jake Arrieta (12-3) suffered another rough outing, knocked out of the game in the sixth inning after giving up back-to-back singles with one out.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner gave up four runs, eight hits and two walks and struck out four as he surrendered four earned runs or more for the second straight game.

Colon, meanwhile, was steady most of the night, allowing two runs and four hits, striking out five and walking three while improving to 7-4.

Colon was relieved by right-hander Erik Goeddel, the first of three pitchers in the seventh inning, who gave up a two-out, line-drive home run to Ben Zobrist to right to make it a one-run game.

But the Mets' final two pitchers slammed the door on any Chicago hopes.

Addison Reed, the Mets' fourth pitcher, allowed a leadoff single to Anthony RIzzo and then struck out the side in a scoreless eighth.

Mets closer Jeurys Familia worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 28th save of the season.

Neil Walker connected for the Mets' sixth home run in just over 24 hours as his two-run shot to right with none out in the first opened a 2-0 lead.

New York hit five homers in Friday's 10-2 victory over Chicago.

Walker's homer was his first in 55 at-bats.

The Cubs forced a 2-2 tie on Rizzo's two-run homer, his 20th home run of the year, in the top of the fourth.

Arrieta, meanwhile, temporarily settled down and retired the next 10 batters until giving up a fourth-inning single to Asdrubal Cabrera.

The Mets added two runs in the fourth as Arrieta issued a two-out walk to Alejandro De Aza and allowed a bloop hit to Travis d'Arnaud, who ended up on second while Cabrera and De Aza scored for a 4-2 lead.

NOTES: The Mets activated OF Juan Lagares from the 15-day disabled list (sprained left thumb) and sent RHP Seth Lugo to Triple-A Las Vegas after he pitched two scoreless innings in Friday's 10-2 victory over the Cubs. ... New York's 11-game homestand continues Monday with the start of a three-game series against Miami. Washington follows with a four-game visit to close the season's first half. ... Mets pitchers collectively were third in the big leagues with a 3.32 ERA entering Saturday. The Cubs topped all big league teams with a 2.95 ERA. ... The Cubs send LHP Jon Lester (9-3, 2.03 ERA) against Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard (8-3, 2.49) in Sunday's series finale at Citi Field. The Cubs return to Wrigley Field on Monday to open a four-game homestand starting with an afternoon game against the Cincinnati Reds. ... Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo raised his average 43 points in June, closing with a .378 average and nine doubles, eight homers, 21 RBIs and a .467 on-base percentage.