Cubs end skid with shutout win over Mets

NEW YORK -- As reporters walked in for his postgame press conference Tuesday night, Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon sat behind his desk in the visiting manager’s office at Citi Field, grinning and fiddling with his iPad as the familiar sounds of a 1960s song filled the room.

Seconds later, John Sebastian’s voice rang out of the speakers set up behind Maddon’s desk: “Do you believe in magic?”

For one night, at least, Maddon and the Cubs believed.

A pregame visit from a magician didn’t revive the Cubs’ slumping bats, but it loosened a mood that continued to grow lighter following a 1-0 win over the New York Mets.

The win snapped a season-high five-game losing streak for the Cubs (40-35), who have scored two runs or fewer in six straight games.

“It definitely kind of loosened us up,” said right-hander Kyle Hendricks, who earned the win after combining with three relievers on a three-hitter. “That’s what Joe does. He kind of knows what trigger to pull at the right time. That was definitely a fun thing for us.”

Maddon said he came up with the idea to hire a magician during the Cubs’ trip from St. Louis late Sunday night. Traveling secretary Vijay Tekchandani managed to track down a magician, identified only as “Simon,” who regaled the Cubs with about 20 minutes worth of trickery during a team meeting before batting practice.

The favorite trick, according to Maddon and the Cubs? Simon asked first baseman Anthony Rizzo to write down the name of any actor, alive or dead. After Rizzo wrote John Travolta, Simon did a Google search for “What is Anthony Rizzo thinking of right now” and hit enter. Maddon said images of Travolta popped up.

“Joe doing that is incredible,” said left fielder Matt Szczur, who drove home the game’s only run with a two-out double in the sixth. “It takes our mind off the game, which is hard to do. We’re on the field at 12:30 today, taking early BP, and a magician comes in, kind of takes your mind off things for about 15, 20 minutes, which helps out.”

The Cubs stranded five runners in the second and third innings before Mets left-hander Jonathon Niese retired the side in order in the fourth and fifth. Niese issued a leadoff walk to third baseman Kris Bryant in the sixth, when Bryant took second on a one-out comebacker by right fielder Chris Donorfia before scoring on Szczur’s double to deep center.

“Whatever it takes,” Maddon said. “A 1-0 win is always pretty spectacular. But we still have to do a better job offensively.”

Hendricks (3-4) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out six before giving way to a trio of right-handers -- Hector Rondon, Pedro Strop and Jason Motte -- who set down the final nine Mets in order. Motte notched his third save.

“That’s pretty fabulous when that happens,” Maddon said. “So it was a pretty formulaic win tonight.”

It was a pretty formulaic loss for the Mets (40-38), who could use a visit from a magician, or better yet, a medicine man. New York had a four-game winning streak snapped after scoring two runs or fewer for the 10th time in the last 12 games.

Niese (3-8) took the hard-luck loss after allowing the run on a season-low four hits over seven innings. He walked four (one intentionally) and struck out five.

“We’ve got to get our bats going,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “And if we don‘t, we’re going to have a tough time. We can keep pitching great, but we’ve got to start putting some offense out there.”

Third baseman Daniel Murphy, who was activated off the disabled list prior to the game, was the only Mets player to get beyond first base. He doubled in the fourth for the Mets’ last hit but was stranded there.

Two innings later, left fielder Michael Cuddyer exited with a sore left knee. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday.

“I‘m definitely concerned,” Cuddyer said. “But obviously I don’t jump to conclusions ‘til we see that MRI. Then we’ll deal with whatever it is.”

NOTES: To make room for INF Daniel Murphy, the Mets optioned 2B Dilson Herrera to Triple-A Las Vegas. Herrera hit .195 with two homers and four RBIs in 25 games for the Mets. ... Mets RHP Jenrry Mejia, who is suspended for the first 80 games of the season after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs in spring training, threw a scoreless inning for Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday. He is eligible to return July 7. ... Manny Ramirez, a special hitting consultant for the Cubs, is in New York with the major league club. Ramirez hit 555 homers in a career that ended with his second PED suspension in 2011. ... Cubs OF Mike Baxter, who suffered serious right shoulder and rib injuries while making a diving catch that saved LHP Johan Santana’s no-hitter for the Mets on June 1, 2012, exchanged lineup cards at home plate with Mets manager Terry Collins.