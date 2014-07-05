Preview: Cubs at Nationals

The Chicago Cubs continue to show signs of improvement, but they will go through the rest of the season without two of their top starting pitchers after the trade of Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel. The Cubs look for their fifth straight victory when they visit the Washington Nationals on Saturday with a chance to triumph in their fourth consecutive road series. Hammel, who beat the Nationals Friday, and Saturday’s scheduled starter Samardzija were dealt to Oakland for prospects.

Justin Ruggiano has played a big part in Chicago’s surge of late with 12 hits and nine RBIs over his last seven contests while the Cubs have yielded two runs or fewer three times in four games. Starlin Castro has also been a key for the Cubs with an 11-game road hitting streak and two hits each in four of his last five outings. The Nationals had won five straight before Friday’s loss, but Jayson Werth has homered in consecutive games and is 6-for-10 in his last three games.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET; CSN Chicago, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs TBA vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (5-4, 3.93 ERA)

Samardzija, who was 2-7 with a 2.83 ERA in 17 starts, was moved to Oakland along with Hammel for top prospects SS Addison Russell, 20, and OF Billy McKinney, 19, along with RHP Dan Straily and a player to be named later. The Cubs did not immediately announce a new starter for Saturday’s game after the trade. One option is moving up Sunday’s scheduled starter, Jake Arrieta, who pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings of one-hit ball Monday at Boston.

Gonzalez has not given up a run in 13 innings over the last two starts, including seven against the Cubs in a 3-0 victory last Saturday. The 28-year-old Florida native had gone winless in six games before his last two outings and boasts 71 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings overall. Nate Schierholtz is 2-for-3 with a homer against Gonzalez, who is 2-1 in five career starts versus Chicago with a 3.03 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington 2B-3B Anthony Rendon is 11-for-32 with three doubles and five RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak.

2. Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo is among the National League leaders in homers (17) and walks (50).

3. The Nationals have committed only three errors in their last 26 contests after registering 51 in the first 59 this season.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Cubs 2