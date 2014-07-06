Preview: Cubs at Nationals

Jake Arrieta attempts to follow up a strong performance and continue a torrid stretch of pitching when the Chicago Cubs complete a three-game series against the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Arrieta no-hit Boston for 7 2/3 innings on Monday before allowing his lone hit and has given just three runs and 14 hits over his last five outings. Slowing Washington will be a challenge after the Nationals produced a season best for both runs and hits (19) in Saturday’s 13-0 victory.

Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth was one of many hot hitters on Saturday with three hits and two RBIs as Washington won for the sixth time in seven games. Werth has gone 9-for-14 with two homers, five doubles and eight RBIs over his last four contests. The Cubs had won four consecutive games before being trounced and manager Rick Renteria insisted afterward that Friday’s trade of starting pitchers Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel to the Oakland Athletics wasn’t the reason for the poor showing. “It had nothing to do with any of the things that happened,” Renteria told reporters. “We spit out a bad ballgame.”

TV: 11:35 a.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (5-1, 1.81 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (6-4, 2.95)

Arrieta struck out 10 in the dominating performance against Boston and has 46 against just three walks over his last 34 2/3 innings. He has won four consecutive strong outings and hasn’t allowed more than five hits in any of his last five trips to the mound. Arrieta is 0-1 with a 6.84 ERA in five career starts against Washington.

Zimmermann has won just one of his last four turns despite allowing just seven runs in 27 innings during the stretch. He beat Colorado on his last outing when he gave up two runs and seven hits over six innings. Zimmermann is 1-4 with a 5.59 ERA in six career starts against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs OF Justin Ruggiano went 2-for-4 on Saturday for his third straight multi-hit outing and has gone 14-for-31 for his last eight games.

2. Washington 3B Ryan Zimmerman went 4-for-5 with three RBIs on Saturday and is 10-for-18 with four doubles and RBIs over the last five games.

3. Chicago OF Nate Schierholtz is 5-for-13 with one homer, three doubles and seven RBIs against Zimmermann.

PREDICTION: Cubs 3, Nationals 2