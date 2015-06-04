Preview: Cubs at Nationals

Two National League contenders looking to get back on track square off for a four-game series starting Wednesday in the nation’s capital. The Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals aim to shake off their recent struggles when they clash for the second time in two weeks.

The Nationals took two of three at Chicago last week but have struggled since, being swept in a three-game set at Cincinnati before dropping two of three to visiting Toronto. Washington managed only six hits in an 8-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday, but two of the hits came from newly minted National League Player of the Month Bryce Harper. Harper is 4-for-9 with a double versus Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta, who has posted a 1.38 ERA in two career starts at Nationals Park but did not factor in the decision in either. The Cubs are winless in their last four series after losing two of three at Miami to start the week, including a 7-3 defeat on Wednesday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (4-4, 3.18 ERA) vs. Gio Gonzalez (4-2, 4.73)

After a dominant start to the season, Arrieta posted a 3.99 ERA in six starts in May and is winless in his last three outings. The 29-year-old surrendered three homers in his last turn, allowing four runs over seven innings in a no-decision against Kansas City. Arrieta is 0-1 with a 5.81 ERA in six career starts against the Nationals.

Gonzalez has won three straight decisions but wasn’t at his best last time out, allowing four runs over 5 1/3 innings while getting a no-decision in a loss at Cincinnati. The 29-year-old has recorded quality starts in three of his four home starts this season and is 22-11 with a 2.91 ERA in 47 career games at Nationals Park. Gonzalez is 3-1 with a 2.39 ERA in six starts against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago CF Dexter Fowler (5-for-11, HR) and SS Starlin Castro (5-for-14) have enjoyed success against Gonzalez.

2. Nationals 3B Yunel Escobar has recorded multiple hits in four of his past six games and is 7-for-18 all-time versus Arrieta.

3. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is hitting .429 versus left-handed pitching this season but is 0-for-11 with four strikeouts in his career versus Gonzalez.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Cubs 2