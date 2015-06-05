Preview: Cubs at Nationals

The Chicago Cubs continue their nine-game road trip Friday, when they visit the Washington Nationals for the second contest of their four-game set. Chicago evened its record to 2-2 on the trek with a 2-1 triumph in Thursday’s series opener.

The Cubs plated runs on a bases-loaded walk and a double-play grounder in the first inning of a contest that had its start delayed nearly two hours by rain and held on after losing two of three to Washington at home last week. Michael Taylor collected three of his team’s eight hits and Bryce Harper drove in the lone run for the Nationals, who have lost three games in a row and six of their last seven. Anthony Rendon made his season debut for Washington and went 2-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. The infielder missed the team’s first 53 contests with a sprained left MCL and a strained oblique.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, MASN, WUSA 9 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Tsuyoshi Wada (0-0, 2.30 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (1-2, 2.59)

Wada remains in search of his first win after coming off his third no-decision in as many starts this season, a 5 2/3-inning effort against Kansas City on Sunday in which he allowed one run and two hits. It was the longest outing of the year for the 34-year-old native of Japan, who has yielded a total of four runs and 10 hits with five walks and 19 strikeouts in 15 2/3 frames. Wada made his only career start versus Washington on May 25, when he gave up a run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Roark will make his third straight start in place of Doug Fister, who is sidelined with a right forearm injury. The 28-year-old Roark’s first outing was against the Cubs in Chicago on May 25, when he allowed one run and three hits over five innings en route to a victory. Roark, who settled for a no-decision at Cincinnati on Sunday after yielding two runs in six frames, is 2-2 with a 5.03 ERA in four career games (three starts) versus Chicago.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals 3B Yunel Escobar exited the series opener after one inning reportedly due to a right wrist injury.

2. Chicago OF Chris Denorfia, who is on the disabled list with a strained left hamstring, went 2-for-3 with an RBI in his first rehab game with Double-A Tennessee on Thursday.

3. Fister and Washington LHP Sammy Solis (shoulder) threw bullpen sessions Thursday without problems.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Cubs 2