Preview: Cubs at Nationals

Max Scherzer attempts to make up for his last performance against the Chicago Cubs when his Washington Nationals host the major league’s top team on Monday to open a three-game series. The right-hander gave up a season-high seven runs to the Cubs in a loss on May 6, but has gone 4-2 since while allowing two or fewer runs in five of six outings.

Scherzer is 1-1 with a 3.75 ERA in four career starts against the Cubs and will face Kyle Hendricks, who takes a 2-0 record versus Washington into Monday’s game after tossing six scoreless innings against the Nationals on May 5. Chicago is 4-2 on a nine-game road trip after scoring 21 runs combined – five by Jason Heyward -- to take the last two at Atlanta, improving to a major league-best 43-18. National League East-leading Washington, which dropped four straight to the Cubs last month, has won three in a row and five of six games after rallying in the ninth for a 5-4 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday. Jayson Werth’s two-run single gave the Nationals the victory and he is sizzling at 9-for-18 with eight RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN Chicago, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (4-5, 2.90 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Max Scherzer (7-4, 3.57)

Hendricks has limited opponents to two or fewer runs in seven of his last eight starts, including Tuesday in a loss against Philadelphia on the road. The 26-year-old, who owns a 1.50 career ERA in three games against Washington, has given up a homer to Bryce Harper but has controlled Ryan Zimmerman and Anthony Rendon (0-for-6 each). Hendricks is 1-4 with a 4.23 ERA on the road and 3-1 with a 1.99 mark at home.

Scherzer has won two straight starts and is coming off one of his best outings of the season, yielding five hits in seven scoreless innings last Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox. The 31-year-old is among the league leaders with 107 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings, but has permitted 16 homers – 11 in the last seven starts. Ben Zobrist has homered three times against him, but is just 5-for-22 overall versus Scherzer.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo has hit safely in nine consecutive contests, recording 10 RBIs in that span.

2. Washington INF Danny Espinosa has homered six times in a 10-game span, including each of the last two.

3. The Cubs have won a league-high 23 games this season by at least five runs and are 31-10 in their last 41 road games, dating back to 2015.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Cubs 2