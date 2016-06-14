Preview: Cubs at Nationals

The Chicago Cubs might have finally found a team even hotter than themselves. The streaking Washington Nationals cooled off the visiting Cubs in the series opener and will look to do it again Tuesday in the second of three games between division leaders.

The Cubs own the best record in the majors, but the Nationals claimed a 4-1 victory in Monday’s series opener for their fourth straight win and their 11th in 14 contests. Chicago needs to clean up a recent spate of sloppy glove work, as the Cubs have committed at least one error in four straight games - including a total of nine in the past three contests. They’ll try to improve the defense behind veteran right-hander John Lackey, who matched his season high with 11 strikeouts in a win over the Nationals on May 6 at Wrigley Field, allowing two runs and six hits over seven frames. Left-hander Gio Gonzalez will oppose Lackey and hope to fare better than May 7 in Chicago, when the Cubs dinged him for five runs in 5 2/3 innings.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ABC 7 (Chicago), MASN (Washington), MLB Network

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH John Lackey (7-2, 2.63 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (3-5, 3.93)

Lackey has posted eight straight quality starts and won his last three. The 37-year-old has been dominant in two starts this month, tossing 13 2/3 scoreless innings with 17 strikeouts, eight hits and two walks. Lackey is 2-0 with a 3.58 ERA in five starts against the Nationals.

Gonzalez has dropped four consecutive starts but is coming off a solid showing in Chicago against the White Sox. The 30-year-old struck out 10 and allowed three runs over seven innings last time out, but the Nationals scored two or fewer runs for the third time in his last four starts. Gonzalez is 3-2 with a 3.10 ERA in eight starts against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs swept a four-game series from the Nationals in Chicago in May and had won six straight meetings before Monday.

2. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 16-for-41 with three homers during a 10-game hitting streak, but he is 2-for-17 with four strikeouts versus Gonzalez.

3. Nationals RF Bryce Harper is 0-for-7 with three strikeouts against Lackey.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Nationals 3