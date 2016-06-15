Preview: Cubs at Nationals

Stephen Strasburg puts his unbeaten record on the line Wednesday when the Washington Nationals host the Chicago Cubs in the rubber match of a three-game series between division leaders. The Cubs won 4-3 on rookie Albert Almora Jr.’s go-ahead RBI double in the ninth Tuesday to even the series at a game apiece after Max Scherzer’s dominant outing fueled the Nationals in the series opener.

Almora’s late heroics helped the Cubs snap Washington’s four-game winning streak and hand the National League East leaders just their fourth loss in 15 games. The Cubs have won five of six meetings this season and seven of the last eight dating to 2015, and they hope to continue that dominance with right-hander Jason Hammel on the mound for the finale. Hammel is 9-0 with a 3.16 ERA in 12 career starts against the Nationals, including a 6-0 mark and 3.02 ERA in seven outings at Nationals Park. The Nationals average 6.83 runs in games Strasburg starts and have scored five or more runs in 11 of his 13 outings.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (7-2, 2.36 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (10-0, 3.03)

Hammel was a tough-luck loser last time out, as he was outdueled by Atlanta’s Bud Norris in a 5-1 loss to the Braves. The 33-year-old allowed three runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings and was hurt by a pair of home runs. Hammel faced the Nationals on May 7 in Chicago but didn’t factor in the decision, allowing three runs and four hits over five innings in an 8-5 Cubs win.

Strasburg didn’t have his best outing Friday against Philadelphia but got enough support to pick up his 10th win. The 27-year-old fireballer struck out 10 – his seventh double-digit strikeout game of the season – while allowing four runs and five hits over seven innings. Strasburg is 0-1 with a 2.18 ERA in three starts against the Cubs, the most recent one in 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals RF Bryce Harper is 5-for-26 with no extra-base hits against the Cubs this season and is 2-for-14 with five strikeouts versus Hammel in his career.

2. Cubs starting pitchers have allowed three or fewer earned runs in 18 straight games.

3. Chicago is 41-0 when leading after eight innings and 40-2 when scoring four or more runs.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Cubs 2