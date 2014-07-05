Nationals 13, Cubs 0: Ryan Zimmerman went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and Gio Gonzalez pitched eight shutout innings as host Washington routed Chicago.

Anthony Rendon and Jayson Werth each had three hits and two RBIs and Ian Desmond had two run-scoring hits as the Nationals won for the sixth time in seven games. Washington racked up a season-high 19 hits and also had its highest-scoring output of the campaign while halting the Cubs’ four-game winning streak.

Gonzalez (6-4) struck out seven and allowed four hits and one walk in his third straight scoreless effort. The left-hander has given up nine hits in 21 innings during his hot stretch.

Desmond got Washington on the board with a run-scoring single in the second off Carlos Villanueva (4-6) before the Nationals sent 10 batters to the plate in the third and scored six times. Rendon, Werth and Zimmerman each had run-scoring doubles to make it 4-0, Adam LaRoche scored on Chris Rusin’s wild pitch and Desmond and Wilson Ramos capped the uprising with RBI singles.

Werth had another RBI double in the sixth and scored on LaRoche’s single as Washington’s lead reached 9-0. Rendon added a run-scoring double in a four-run seventh as Kevin Frandsen singled in a run to make it an 11-run margin and Zimmerman followed with a two-run double.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Werth is 9-for-14 with two homers, five doubles and eight RBIs over his last four games. … Villanueva was charged with four runs and five hits in two-plus innings after being plugged into the rotation in place of scheduled starter Jeff Samardzija, who was traded to Oakland on Friday. … Gonzalez also stymied the Cubs in his previous start, giving up two hits in seven scoreless innings on June 28.