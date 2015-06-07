Cubs 6, Nationals 3

WASHINGTON -- Third baseman Kris Bryant had three hits and scored twice, and shortstop Starlin Castro and left fielder Chris Coghlan each had two hits and drove in two runs to highlight a 14-hit attack as the Chicago Cubs beat the stumbling Washington Nationals 6-3 on Sunday.

The Cubs (30-25) won three of four games in the series while the Nationals (30-27) have lost eight of their last 11. Washington has scored only 45 runs in its last 17 games and tallied more than four runs just twice in that span.

Chicago had five players with at least two hits, including first baseman Anthony Rizzo (two) and right fielder Chris Denorfia (three). Rizzo, who also scored two runs, has a career-high 12-game hitting streak and is 11-for-26 on the current road trip.

Bryant had a single, double and triple in that order, and he was able to get the triple in the eighth when right fielder Bryce Harper couldn’t come up with a catch near the foul line and then nonchalantly threw the ball towards second as Bryant sped to third with two outs.

Washington starter Jordan Zimmermann (5-3), who had won four in a row, lost for the first time since April 18. He clearly didn’t have his best stuff as he allowed a season-high 10 hits and four runs in five innings.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (2-2) got the win, allowing three runs (two earned) in five innings with four strikeouts and no walks.

The Cubs scored two runs in sixth to take a 6-3 lead as Rizzo scored on a wild pitch by reliever Blake Treinen, and Castro had an RBI single. The Nationals trimmed the lead to 4-3 in the fifth on an RBI single by third baseman Yunel Escobar, who had three hits.

Chicago assumed a 4-2 lead in the fifth on a two-run single by Coghlan, a native of nearby Rockville, Md. Cubs second baseman Jonathan Herrera, the No. 9 man in the lineup, had an RBI single in the fourth to tie game at 2.

The Nationals grabbed a 2-1 lead in the second on a two-run homer by Ian Desmond. It was the first homer since May 20 for the Washington shortstop, who is hitting .137 with runners in scoring position.

Castro had an RBI single in the top of the second as Chicago took a 1-0 lead. Reliever Hector Rondon, the closer most of this year, pitched the eighth Sunday while Jason Motte closed the door in the ninth for his first save since 2012.

NOTES: The draft begins at 6 p.m. Monday ET and the Cubs pick No. 9 in the first round and also at No. 47. The Nationals, who do not have a first-round pick, get their first shot at a future star at No. 58. ... Cubs OF Chris Denorfia was activated from the 15-day disabled list Sunday and started in right field. He has been on the disabled list twice this year with a left hamstring strain. OF Matt Szczur was sent to Triple-A Iowa to make room for Denorfia ... The Nationals, after an off day Monday, begin a two-game series on Tuesday in New York against the Yankees. RHP Max Scherzer (6-4, 1.85) will pitch for Washington against RHP Masahiro Tanaka (3-1, 2.76) of the Yankees. Washington has won 12 of its last 14 games in New York against the Mets ... The Cubs begin a series on Tuesday in Detroit as Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez (3-7, 5.69) faces Chicago LHP Jon Lester (4-4, 3.86) ... Washington 3B Yunel Escobar was back in the starting lineup after injuring his wrist while striking out in the first inning Thursday against the Cubs ... Washington 2B Danny Espinosa entered play Sunday leading National League second baseman in homers (seven) and slugging (.484).