Nationals shut out Cubs in record fashion

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals appeared to get a break when Jeff Samardzija, the scheduled starter for the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, was traded to the Oakland A’s along with his 2.83 ERA just hours before the first pitch.

Instead the Cubs started Carlos Villanueva, the first of three Chicago hurlers to get hit all over Nationals Park as Washington routed the hapless Cubs 13-0. It was the first start for Villanueva since April 25 and only reliever Wesley Wright, the fourth Chicago pitcher, survived the onslaught.

“I didn’t even know who we were facing to begin with,” said Washington second baseman Anthony Rendon, who had three doubles, three runs and three RBIs. “I just showed up.”

Boy did he ever, and so did many of his teammates. The Nationals had five players with at least two hits and every starter (including Gonzalez) had at least one hit, as did reserve Kevin Frandsen. It was the largest margin of victory in a shutout in franchise history for Washington.

“I believe in my guys,” said catcher Wilson Ramos, who had two hits. “Everyone can hit the ball well. If we play like that, something good is coming.”

Gio Gonzalez won his third straight start with eight scoreless innings and third baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who later moved to first, had four hits and three RBIs. Washington (47-39) won for the sixth time in seven games.

“Every pitch was working today,” Ramos said of Gonzalez. “Today the change up was working pretty good.”

Right fielder Jayson Werth and Zimmerman (three RBIs) banged out three hits and shortstop Ian Desmond added two hits and two RBIs for the Nationals, who smashed out 19 hits, including eight doubles but no homers.

The Cubs (38-47) had their four-game winning streak come to an abrupt end just hours after the team traded away veteran pitchers Jason Hammel and Samardzija for prospects. So did the Cubs suffer an emotional letdown after the trade?

“That had nothing to do with it,” manager Rick Renteria said. “It had nothing to do with that. We spit one (bad game) out today. I will answer that question before you ask it: It had nothing to do with it. I think it just happened to coincide (with the trade). It is a good question. It had more to do with us” playing a bad game.

“You had two things happen,” Renteria added. “Gio threw well. That combined with us giving up a lot of runs ... it is just baseball.”

Gonzalez (6-4) gave up four hits and extended his scoreless-inning streak to 21 in his last three games.

Desmond had an RBI single in the second to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead.

The Nationals scored six runs in the third to take a 7-0 lead against the Cubs. Rendon and Werth had RBI doubles to chase Villanueva (4-6), who gave up five hits and four runs in two innings plus three batters.

Zimmerman smashed an RBI double against reliever Chris Rusin, just called up from Triple-A Iowa, and first baseman Adam LaRoche scored on a wild pitch by Rusin. Desmond added an RBI single and Ramos drove in a run with a long single off the scoreboard in right center.

Washington built its lead to 9-0 in the sixth on an RBI double by Werth and RBI single by LaRoche.

The Nationals piled it on the seventh as Rendon had an RBI double and Frandsen added an RBI single to make it 11-0, and then Zimmerman doubled in two more for a 13-0 bulge.

Craig Stammen pitched the ninth for the Nationals and put the Cubs out of their misery for at least one day.

NOTES: The Cubs officially announced the trade of starting RHPs Jason Hammel and Jeff Samardzija to the Oakland A’s for RHP Dan Straily, who has big league time, and prospects SS Addison Russell and OF Billy McKinney. Russell and McKinney, respectively, were the top two prospects in the A’s system, according to Baseball America, before this season. Russell was hitting .333 in 48 at-bats for Double-A Midland of the Texas League and McKinney was hitting .241 in 290 at-bats with 10 homers for Class A Stockton of the California League. Straily pitched in 24 big-league games in 2013 and was 4-3 with a 4.71 ERA with Triple-A Sacramento in 10 starts this year. ... The Cubs also called up LHP Chris Rusin from Triple-A Iowa, where he threw a no-hitter May 7 in New Orleans. ... The starting pitchers for the series finale on Sunday are Washington RHP Jordan Zimmermann (6-4, 2.95 ERA) against RHP Jake Arrieta (5-1, 1.81). ... Cubs SS Starlin Castro had 97 hits going into Saturday’s game, which ranked second among National League shortstops behind Troy Tulowitzki of the Colorado Rockies. Castro had a two-run single in the ninth inning Friday to pad the Cubs’ lead against Washington in a 7-2 win. ... Nationals OF Jayson Werth was 6-for-10 with two homers, three doubles and six RBIs in his previous three games before Saturday. ... Dave LaRoche, the father of Nationals 1B Adam LaRoche, pitched for the Cubs in 1973-74.