Zimmerman’s eighth-inning single lifts Nationals

WASHINGTON -- Jordan Zimmermann didn’t get the win Sunday. But the Washington right-hander was able to pitch well against an old nemesis.

Ryan Zimmerman had a two-out RBI single in the eighth inning to break a 1-1 tie and the Nationals beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Sunday.

Zimmermann, the right-hander from Wisconsin, entered the game with a 5.59 ERA in six career starts against the Cubs and a 1-4 record -- with all losses coming by one run.

“My pitch count got up. I think I had 90 pitches after five innings,” said Zimmermann, who pitched six scoreless innings and was lifted after throwing 105 pitches.

“The thing about him is he shows great command with his pitches,” Cubs second baseman Darwin Barney said of Zimmermann. “He elevates when he wants to. He is definitely a guy you have to have a game plan against. He tried to pound the strike against us. We did a good job of getting his pitch count up.”

Zimmerman, a third baseman and University of Virginia product, smashed a single into left field off reliever Pedro Strop (1-4) to score center fielder Denard Span, who led off the eighth with his second double of the game.

The winning pitcher was Tyler Clippard (6-2), who pitched a scoreless eighth. Closer Rafael Soriano pitched the ninth for his 21st save.

The Nationals (48-39) have won seven of their last eight games and are a season-high nine games above .500. The Cubs (38-48) have lost two in a row after winning four straight but are still 25-21 since May 17.

“They have a really good ballclub,” said Jake Arrieta, the Cubs starter who gave up one run in six innings with three walks. “A very high quality ballclub. I was looking up in one of the innings and saw (Ian) Desmond and (Wilson) Ramos hitting seven and eight. These guys are pretty good. It was a dogfight. I had a couple of walks that were uncharacteristic as far as I am concerned.”

The Cubs tied the score at 1 on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning off the bat of shortstop Starlin Castro against reliever Drew Storen that brought home pinch-hitter Chris Coghlan, who had singled.

The Nationals took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when right fielder Jayson Werth drove in a run with a hard groundout to third base. The hit plated Span, who led off with a double that was misplayed by Cubs center fielder Justin Ruggiano in the left-center field gap.

It was the ninth RBI of the month for Werth, who has nine hits (including seven for extra bases) in the previous five games. Earlier in the homestand, Werth watched video with hitting coach Rick Schu and decided to stand upright just a bit, according to manager Matt Williams.

“He just made the adjustment. He has hit some high fastballs lately,” Williams said. “He stood up just three inches. It is more of mindset (and) line drives are shooting around the park.”

Arrieta gave up one run and four hits in six innings before he was taken out for pinch-hitter Coghlan in the seventh.

“We had some opportunities,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “We had the top of the order coming up. I thought this was as good of a chance as any (to pinch-hit for Arrieta). He is pitching great. He is going out there and doing a good job.”

Arrieta took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his last start, on June 30 at Boston, and entered the game with a 1.81 ERA.

“I kept us in the game. We had a big run to tie it up. They kept fighting us and came out of top,” Arrieta said.

Ruggiano, catcher John Baker and first baseman Anthony Rizzo each had two hits for the Cubs. Ramos (two) extended his hitting streak to 10 games and Desmond also had two hits.

NOTES: The Cubs called up RHP Blake Parker from Triple-A Iowa. He was 0-0 with a 10.12 ERA in three games out of the bullpen in his first stint with the Cubs this year. ... The Nationals begin a two-game series at home Monday with the Baltimore Orioles and the scheduled starters are Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg (7-6, 3.53 ERA) against Orioles RHP Chris Tillman (7-4, 4.21). ... The Cubs begin a series Monday at the Cincinnati Reds and RHP Edwin Jackson (5-8, 4.99), who pitched for the Nationals in 2012, will oppose Reds RHP Mike Leake (6-7, 3.47). ... Washington OF Jayson Werth, in his four games before Sunday, had nine hits, including seven for extra bases. ... Cubs INF Darwin Barney was 7-for-15 in his last four games before Sunday and lifted his average to .217. He was hitting .467 in July but .185 in day games this season.