Nationals thwart Cubs, Rizzo in 7-5 win

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals had a hard time keeping the ball in the park on Friday night against Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Rizzo hit two home runs and had three RBIs but was robbed of a third extra-base hit as the Nationals, who had 12 hits after a recent offensive dry spell, beat the Cubs 7-5.

Second baseman Danny Espinosa had two hits, including a three-run homer, for the Nationals. Shortstop Ian Desmond also had two hits and two runs, and catcher Wilson Ramos had two hits and an RBI as the Nationals held on after leading 5-1.

The Cubs were trailing 6-4 in the eighth when Rizzo was robbed of a double as center fielder Denard Span made a nice catch up against the wall.

“That was a great play by Span,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

The catch helped reliever Blake Treinen, who has struggled at times in the setup role, retire three straight batters in the eighth and closer Drew Storen got his 18th save despite allowing a run in the ninth.

“He just makes great catches all of the time,” Treinen said of Span. “I thought it was gone off the bat. You expect it all of the time.”

Storen gave up an RBI hit by left fielder Chris Coghlan in the ninth, but his ERA is still a tidy 1.16.

“We want to get the ball to Drew in the ninth if we can,” Washington manager Matt Williams said.

Rizzo hit a two-run homer in the sixth to pull the Cubs to 5-3. Catcher Miguel Montero, hitting .111 in his previous seven games, belted a solo homer to make it 5-4 later in the inning.

“He has been outstanding,” Maddon said of Rizzo. “He has to be at the top of the list” among National League first baseman.

The Nationals had added an insurance run in the seventh to make it 6-4 on a run-scoring double by Ramos.

Pinch-hitter Dan Uggla had an RBI double in the eighth to build the margin to 7-4.

Washington starter and winner Tanner Roark (2-2) allowed six hits (three homers) and four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

“We are looking to get Tanner through six innings, but it didn’t happen,” Williams said.

The loser was Tsuyoshi Wada (0-1), who has not gone six innings in any of his four starts.

“Those add-on runs were huge for them,” said Maddon, who said he has given no thought to taking Wada out of the rotation. “We had the tying run at the plate. Wada obviously did not have his typical night. I didn’t think his stuff was as crisp today. His stuff was not as solid around home plate.”

With the victory, Washington (30-25) ended a three-game skid. The Cubs (28-25) lost for the fifth time in eight outings.

Espinosa hit a three-run homer to left to give the Nationals a 3-0 lead in the second as he crushed a 2-2 pitch over the Cubs’ bullpen in left. It was the seventh homer of the season for Espinosa, who leads National League second baseman in that category.

The Cubs trimmed the lead to 3-1 when Rizzo homered in the fourth off Roark. An Illinois native, Roark had retired the first 10 batters before Rizzo went deep to right.

Washington upped the margin to 5-1 in the bottom of the fourth as left fielder Michael A. Taylor had a sacrifice fly and Span had an RBI single.

Wada allowed nine hits and five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. He was replaced in the fourth by former Washington pitcher Edwin Jackson, who got Rendon to pop out with the bases loaded to end the inning.

NOTES: Washington INF Yunel Escobar, who left Thursday’s game after striking out in the first inning, was not in the starting lineup Friday due to a sore right wrist. He is hitting .316 and played in 50 of the first 54 games. ... Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo entered the game ranked seventh in the National League in hitting at .321 and fifth in doubles with 16. ... The scheduled starters for the Saturday afternoon game are Cubs RHP Jason Hammel (4-2, 2.82) against Washington RHP Joe Ross (0-0, 0.00), who will make his major league debut. ... Washington 1B Ryan Zimmerman entered play Friday hitting only .151 (8-for-53) in his last 15 games. He was moved into the No. 2 hole on Friday after batting fifth most of the year.