Bryant leads Cubs past Nationals

WASHINGTON -- Third baseman Kris Bryant fell short of the normal cycle but he did get on base four different ways Sunday.

The rookie had an infield single, walk, double and triple in that order after striking out in the first as the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 6-3 to take three of four games in the series.

“It is a good to beat a team like that,” Bryant said. “They are going to go deep in the post-season. It gives you confidence going forward.”

“I know we can play with the big boys in this league. I am really proud of our guys. We did a wonderful job here against some wonderful pitching,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of taking three of four.

Bryant had the three hits and scored twice, and shortstop Starlin Castro and left fielder Chris Coghlan each had two hits and drove in two runs to highlight a 14-hit attack.

“I am seeing more pitches. You feel more comfortable up there. There are times when you sway from your approach,” Bryant said.

Bryant is now hitting .282.

“The big thing is pitch selection. He has done a great job of that,” Maddon said of Bryant. “He is really increasing his plate discipline. He is very aware of what is going on around him.”

The Cubs (30-25) head to Detroit while the Nationals (30-27) have lost eight of their last 11. Washington, at the Yankees on Tuesday, has lost the last three series.

“I‘m not concerned. What we need to do is play every day,” said Washington manager Matt Williams.

Chicago had five players with at least two hits, including first baseman Anthony Rizzo (two) and right fielder Chris Denorfia (three). Rizzo, who also scored two runs, has a career-high 12-game hitting streak and is 11-for-26 on the current road trip.

Bryant was able to get the triple in the eighth when right fielder Bryce Harper couldn’t come up with a catch near the foul line and then nonchalantly threw the ball towards second as Bryant sped to third with two outs.

“I was being aggressive,” said Bryant, who said that would allow him to score on a possible passed ball.

Washington starter Jordan Zimmermann (5-3), who had won four in a row, lost for the first time since April 18. He clearly didn’t have his best stuff as he allowed a season-high 10 hits and four runs in five innings.

“I just wasn’t locating,” Zimmermann said. “My breaking pitches were terrible. I just wasn’t sharp today.”

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (2-2) got the win, allowing three runs (two earned) in five innings with four strikeouts and no walks.

The Cubs scored two runs in sixth to take a 6-3 lead as Rizzo scored on a wild pitch by reliever Blake Treinen, and Castro had an RBI single. The Nationals trimmed the lead to 4-3 in the fifth on an RBI single by third baseman Yunel Escobar, who had three hits.

Chicago assumed a 4-2 lead in the fifth on a two-run single by Coghlan, a native of nearby Rockville, Md. Cubs second baseman Jonathan Herrera, the No. 9 man in the lineup, had an RBI single in the fourth to tie game at 2.

“I‘m working out of jams all day,” Zimmermann said. “It should have been a lot worse than it was.”

The Nationals grabbed a 2-1 lead in the second on a two-run homer by Ian Desmond. It was the first homer since May 20 for the Washington shortstop.

Castro had an RBI single in the top of the second as Chicago took a 1-0 lead. Reliever Hector Rondon, the closer most of this year, pitched the eighth Sunday while Jason Motte closed the door in the ninth for his first save since 2012.

“I wanted him to get less stressful work,” Maddon said of Rondon, the closer most of the year. “He went out there and he did exactly what we talked about. I think the big thing was to get (Rondon) back on track. (Motte) was outstanding.”

NOTES: The draft begins at 6 p.m. Monday ET and the Cubs pick No. 9 in the first round and also at No. 47. The Nationals, who do not have a first-round pick, get their first shot at a future star at No. 58. ... Cubs OF Chris Denorfia was activated from the 15-day disabled list Sunday and started in right field. He has been on the disabled list twice this year with a left hamstring strain. OF Matt Szczur was sent to Triple-A Iowa to make room for Denorfia ... The Nationals, after an off day Monday, begin a two-game series on Tuesday in New York against the Yankees. RHP Max Scherzer (6-4, 1.85) will pitch for Washington against RHP Masahiro Tanaka (3-1, 2.76) of the Yankees. Washington has won 12 of its last 14 games in New York against the Mets ... The Cubs begin a series on Tuesday in Detroit as Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez (3-7, 5.69) faces Chicago LHP Jon Lester (4-4, 3.86) ... Washington 3B Yunel Escobar was back in the starting lineup after injuring his wrist while striking out in the first inning Thursday against the Cubs ... Washington 2B Danny Espinosa entered play Sunday leading National League second baseman in homers (seven) and slugging (.484).