EditorsNote: Corrects to Wednesday in caption

Werth's hit in 12th lifts Nationals over Cubs

WASHINGTON -- Dusty Baker was born June 15, 1949 in Riverside, Calif., and the veteran manager said his teams have not done too well in the past on his birthday.

There was no chance for a victory the last two years as Baker was away from the dugout after leaving the Cincinnati Reds following the 2013 season.

Last year on June 15, the vibrant Baker said he thought he was fishing in Canada, but will certainly remember this year's birthday before a sellout crowd of 42,000 at Nationals Park.

Jayson Werth smashed an RBI single with two outs to right-center to drive in the winning run as the first-place Washington Nationals scored two runs in the last of the 12th to beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Wednesday. Washington took two of three games in the series against the best team in the majors in a postseason atmosphere.

"That was a heck of a birthday present," said Baker, whose first year as a manager was with the San Francisco Giants in 1993. "One of the best birthdays I've ever had."

The day began with a telephone call from his wife, who was with his son, teen player Darren, at a baseball showcase in Florida. Baker told her -- what else? -- he wanted a win for his birthday.

And he got it as the Nationals responded three times in the bottom of an inning with at least one run after the Cubs (44-20) had scored in the top of the frame.

"Give both teams credit neither one wanted to lose I'm proud of our guys," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "If we keep doing that kind of stuff we'll win a lot of games. I can live with everything in this series. We played really well, they played really well. I have nothing to cry about right now."

The winning pitcher was Yusmeiro Petit (2-0), who gave up an RBI single in the top of the 12th to Addison Russell (two hits) that gave the Cubs a 4-3 lead. The hit scored Albert Almora, Jr., who also had two hits.

Michael A. Taylor tied the game at 4 in the 12th with an RBI single off loser Trevor Cahill (0-2).

"I was trying to get a good pitch to hit," Taylor said. "We were going to fight all of the way till the end."

Later in the inning, Werth smashed a hit to the wall in right-center to score Taylor, who was running on the pitch. The hit was ruled a single since Werth never touched second base, according to official scorer Dave Vincent. Werth was mobbed by his teammates in short right field.

"He is definitely a leader in the clubhouse," Washington starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg said of Werth.

The hit will make a flight to San Diego much more enjoyable. "It makes all the difference," said Strasburg, a native of San Diego.

Wilson Ramos (two hits) tied the game with a single in the ninth off Cubs closer Hector Rondon, scoring Bryce Harper, to make it 3-3. Rondon fanned Anthony Rendon to send the game into extra innings. Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run homer off lefty Oliver Perez in the top of ninth to give the Cubs a 3-2 lead.

Stephen Drew hit a pinch-hit homer off reliever Pedro Strop with one out in eighth to give the Nationals a 2-1 edge. It was a club record ninth pinch-hit homer of the year for the Nationals, with three coming from Drew.

Matt Belisle entered the game in the ninth for the Nationals and gave up a leadoff double to Kris Bryant. That brought on Perez, who gave up the homer to Rizzo one day after Washington closer Jonathan Papelbon went on the disabled list.

The Nationals (41-25) tied the game at 1 in the first as speedy Ben Revere led off with a single, stole second, went to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.

Ben Zobrist led off the game with a homer to right off Strasburg. It came on a 1-2 fastball as Zobrist went deep for the ninth time this season.

Strasburg, who is 10-0, gave up one run and six hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts before Felipe Rivero took over in the eighth. Jason Hammel, the Cubs starter, also allowed one run in seven innings, with five hits allowed and four strikeouts.

"They're a really good team. They don't quit, just like we don't quit. It had a playoff feel, but we just came up on the short end," Rizzo said. "That was a fun game. It was a crazy game, and the type of game you see in October."

NOTES: The Nationals entered with a National League-high 87 home runs (tied with St. Louis) and the Cubs began the day with the best team ERA at 2.64. ... Chicago starters have gone 19 games in a row allowing three runs or fewer. ... The Nationals have a league-low 23 errors. ... The Cubs are off Thursday and play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, with RHP Jake Arrieta (10-1, 1.86 ERA) pitching at Wrigley Field. LHP Francisco Liriano (4-6, 4.92) goes for the Pirates. ... Washington starts a three-city road trip Thursday at San Diego, with RHP Tanner Roark (5-4, 2.93) going against Padres RHP Erik Johnson (0-3, 7.71), who will make his first start in the Pacific time zone. The trip takes on special meaning for Nationals SS Danny Espinosa, who grew up in Orange County and plans to have family and friends at games in San Diego and Los Angeles. "You know in San Diego it is not going to rain and it is a beautiful park. It is always a treat to go out there," said Espinosa, who played at Long Beach State.