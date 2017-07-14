Preview: Cubs at Orioles

The Chicago Cubs made a big move on the trade front Thursday, and they hope to begin a move up the National League Central standings. The defending World Series champions attempt to put a rough first half behind them when they open a three-game interleague road series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The Cubs solidified their pitching staff by acquiring left-hander Jose Quintana from the cross-town rival White Sox, sending top prospects Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease to the South Side along with two other minor-leaguers. The Cubs hope the All-Star break provided a mental break for their young stars, many of whom have underachieved thus far during the title defense. The Cubs have won consecutive games only once since June 6, and they’ve averaged just 4.2 runs over that stretch - scoring three or fewer in 15 of 31 contests during that span. Baltimore’s season has followed a similar storyline with star Manny Machado batting just .230, but the club won its last two games before the break.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Mike Montgomery (1-6, 3.75 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (5-7, 5.85)

Montgomery’s days in the rotation are numbered with the acquisition of Quintana and the return of right-handers Kyle Hendricks and John Lackey from the disabled list coming soon. The 28-year-old’s last start was a rough one, as he allowed seven runs and six hits over 2 1/3 innings in a loss to Milwaukee on July 6, and he gave up two runs over three frames in a relief stint against Pittsburgh three days later. Montgomery made two appearances out of the bullpen versus Baltimore last season, pitching three scoreless frames.

Gausman has won his last two decisions, but his last start before the All-Star break ended early as he gave up six runs - five earned - in four-plus innings. The 26-year-old has struck out seven or more batters in four of his last five outings, registering a season-high nine on two occasions. Gausman made his only start against the Cubs in 2014, allowing three runs and six hits over five frames in a loss.

Walk-Offs

1. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis (oblique) completed a two-game rehab assignment Wednesday and is expected to be activated from the disabled list before Friday’s contest.

2. The Cubs have allowed a major league-high 80 runs in the first inning after giving up just 71 all of last season.

3. Orioles DH Mark Trumbo hit safely in his final eight games before the All-Star break, going 8-for-29 with three home runs.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Orioles 5