Preview: Cubs at Orioles

Jake Arrieta has discovered the success with the Chicago Cubs that eluded him during a promising but frustrating career with the Baltimore Orioles. The right-hander returns to the mound at Camden Yards on Saturday as the Cubs face the Orioles in the second of a three-game interleague series.

Arrieta never lived up to the hype in Baltimore, going 20-25 with a 5.46 ERA from 2010-13 before being dealt to the Cubs, but he still has strong ties to the club. "There's still several guys over there who I played with who I want to get out," Arrieta told reporters. "It's going to be neat to pitch here against those guys and guys I've played with for a long time and guys I've watched from afar. It's going to be enjoyable. I'm looking forward to it." The Cubs smashed five home runs and led 8-0 before holding on for a 9-8 win in Friday’s opener to remain 5 1/2 games behind Milwaukee in the National League Central. The Orioles, who dropped 8 1/2 games behind Boston and into a tie with Toronto for last place in the American League East, are trying to avoid their third straight series loss at home.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ABC 7 (Chicago), WJZ (Baltimore), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (8-7, 4.35 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wade Miley (4-7, 4.97)

Arrieta is one of a number of Cubs who did not live up to expectations in the first half. The 31-year-old posted just two quality starts in his last six outings before the All-Star break and took the loss last Saturday, giving up four runs (three earned) in 5 2/3 innings against Pittsburgh. Arrieta has surrendered 14 home runs in 18 starts after giving up 16 all of last season and 10 in his Cy Young Award campaign in 2015.

Miley won his last start before the break, holding Minnesota to one run over 5 2/3 innings after going 1-4 with an 11.69 ERA in his previous six outings. The 30-year-old hasn’t made it through six innings in his last seven starts dating back to June 1, when he pitched seven innings of one-run ball to beat Boston. Miley is 4-1 with a 3.46 ERA in six starts against the Cubs.

Walk-Offs

1. Baltimore DH Mark Trumbo hit a tying two-run home run in the eighth inning Friday and is 10-for-32 with two doubles, four homers, and eight RBIs during a season-high nine-game hitting streak.

2. Cubs LF Kyle Schwarber is 5-for-18 with two doubles, two home runs and five strikeouts since being recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

3. Orioles 3B Manny Machado is 13-for-31 with three doubles and two homers during a season-best seven-game hitting streak, while OF Trey Mancini is 12-for-33 during an eight-game streak.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Orioles 4