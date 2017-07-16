Arrieta stymies former team as Cubs rout Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Jake Arrieta certainly enjoyed coming back to Baltimore. The Orioles did not have quite as much fun.

Arrieta threw 6 2/3 strong innings in his return to Baltimore and Jason Heyward added a three-run triple as the Chicago Cubs hit three homers in a 10-3 rout of the Orioles on Saturday night.

The Orioles (42-48) traded Arrieta to the Cubs in 2013 and the right-hander developed into one of the game's best pitchers after going 20-25 with a 5.46 ERA in Baltimore.

He's now 63-28 as a Cub, including two no-hitters and a Cy Young Award (2015), and Saturday's game was the first time the right-hander has pitched at Camden Yards since the trade.

However, Arrieta said he loved his time with the Orioles.

"You know, I wouldn't trade the years I was here for anything," Arrieta said. "It was an enjoyable experience. I learned a lot, and I'm able to be the player I am today because of what I went through while I was in the organization."

Arrieta showed Baltimore his new form, allowing just two runs and four hits. He struggled a bit at first, walking three in the first two innings before setting down 14 of the next 15 hitters.

The Cubs took the lead while Arrieta was doing that, and the combination proved too much for the Orioles to overcome.

"We really swung the bats well, and Jake pitched really good tonight and that was a large part of tonight's game," Chicago manager Joe Maddon said. "The fact that he kept them in check while we opened up our lead, that's a nice formula."

Chicago (45-45) also gave Arrieta (9-7) plenty of offensive support. Albert Almora and Addison Russell each hit solo homers, and Heyward's triple was the big hit in a four-run fifth inning that gave the Cubs a 7-0 lead.

Six of those seven runs came after there were two outs.

"That's really frustrating to be that close to getting out of an inning unscathed," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "With Arrieta out there, you feel like runs are going to be at a premium. You're trying to keep it close and see if you can do some damage."

Anthony Rizzo added a solo homer in the eighth -- the team's eighth home run in the first two games -- as the Cubs finished with 16 hits.

Kris Bryant, Willson Contreras and Javier Baez each banged out three hits and led the way as Chicago never went down in order.

Baltimore starter Wade Miley's struggles continued. Miley (4-8) allowed seven runs and nine hits -- with four walks and two homers -- in 4 2/3 innings.

Caleb Joseph drove in two of Baltimore's runs with a homer and an RBI single.

Arrieta needed 27 pitches to get through the first inning but escaped without damage as the Orioles stranded two. The Cubs then went back to their power to take command early.

Almora started the third with a first-pitch homer, and Russell added a long solo homer with two outs in the fourth.

Miley walked the next two hitters before Almora added an RBI single to center that put the Cubs up 3-0.

In the fifth, Heyward ended Miley's night with the three-run triple to center. Baez greeted right-hander Miguel Castro with an RBI single to cap the four-run inning that gave the Cubs the 7-0 lead.

"I definitely feel better about my delivery, but you've got to keep working and fine-tune things," Miley said. "I've just got to get back in the bullpen and continue to work."

Joseph put the Orioles on the board with a solo homer in the fifth.

NOTES: RHP Mike Wright (shoulder bursitis) and RHP Stefan Crichton (shoulder strain) will each have rehab assignments starting Monday, according to Orioles manager Buck Showalter. ... The skipper also said the minor leagues could be an option for struggling RHP Kevin Gausman, but the team really isn't ready to make a move like that. ... RHP John Lackey (plantar fasciitis in right foot) threw well before the game. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said that if everything stays fine, he will be activated and pitch Tuesday. ... Maddon also said LHP Jon Lester will start Monday.