Preview: Cubs at Padres

The San Diego Padres have been shut out more than any team in the majors and are last in scoring as they begin a four-game series against the visiting Chicago Cubs on Thursday. San Diego has scored just 142 runs and was blanked by Minnesota on Wednesday, marking the eighth time in which it hasn’t touched home plate this season. Often-injured outfielder Carlos Quentin (groin) is expected to miss his third straight game.

Chicago has the worst record in the National League and let a two-run ninth inning lead get away in Wednesday’s 4-2, 13-inning loss to the New York Yankees. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is 0-for-9 over the last three games and is batting .238 with no homers in 10 career games against San Diego – the team he broke into the majors with in 2011 before being dealt to Chicago the following offseason. Padres outfielder Seth Smith went 3-for-4 in Wednesday’s loss and is batting .439 with 14 extra-base hits in 57 May at-bats.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (0-0, 2.70 ERA) vs. Padres LH Eric Stults (2-4, 4.50)

Arrieta has totaled just 13 1/3 innings in his three starts since coming off the disabled list. He lasted four innings in his last turn against St. Louis as he walked five while giving up one run and four hits. Arrieta lost his lone career outing against San Diego when he gave up six runs (five earned) and five hits in three innings in 2010 as a member of the Baltimore Orioles.

Stults lost to Colorado in his last outing despite giving up two runs (one earned) and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He has issued just three walks over his last six turns but opponents are batting .327 against him for the season. Stults is 1-4 with a 4.50 ERA in six career starts against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs OF Junior Lake had three hits Wednesday and is 15-for-42 over his last 12 games.

2. San Diego manager Bud Black left to attend the graduation of daughter Jessie from the University of Maryland, so bench coach Dave Roberts and pitching coach Darren Balsley will run the team Thursday.

3. Chicago 2B Darwin Barney is 5-for-10 with a homer and four doubles against Stults.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Cubs 3