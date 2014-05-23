Preview: Cubs at Padres

The Chicago Cubs got a 10-game road trip off to a good start and seek their fifth victory in six games when they visit the San Diego Padres on Friday. Chicago posted a 5-1 victory in the opener of the four-game set as former San Diego first baseman Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run homer and outfielder Junior Lake had two hits and an RBI. The Padres have lost four consecutive games and have scored just four runs while losing the first three of a six-game homestand.

Chicago had only seven hits in the opener but four went for extra bases and Rizzo’s homer was his first at Petco Park since he played for the Padres in 2011. San Diego outfielder Seth Smith homered for the club’s lone run to continue a strong May in which he is batting .433 with 15 extra-base hits, including four homers, in 60 at-bats. Tim Stauffer will start for the Padres after scheduled starter Robbie Erlin (elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Edwin Jackson (3-3, 3.98 ERA) vs. Padres LH Robbie Erlin (3-4, 4.53)

Jackson is coming off a spectacular outing in which he struck out 11 and allowed four hits in seven innings of a 3-0 victory over Milwaukee. He has put together three consecutive strong efforts, giving up four earned runs, striking out 23 and walking three in 20 innings during the span. Jackson is 0-4 with a 5.93 ERA in 10 career appearances (eight starts) against the Padres.

Stauffer has pitched exclusively in relief this season and the spot start is his first since 2012. He has made 70 career starts – 31 of them coming in 2011 – but will likely be on a pitch count due to the fact he has pitched just 18 2/3 innings this season. Stauffer is 0-2 with a 1.85 ERA in five career appearances (three starts) against Chicago.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres OF Carlos Quentin (groin) has missed three consecutive games and the organization hopes to avoid putting him on the disabled list.

2. Current Chicago hitters are a combined 4-for-38 with no extra-base hits and one walk against Stauffer.

3. San Diego 1B Yonder Alonso is 6-for-12 with a homer against Jackson, while 2B Jedd Gyorko is 4-for-6 with a homer and five RBIs.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Cubs 4