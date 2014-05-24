Preview: Cubs at Padres

The San Diego Padres broke out for a rare offensive explosion and hope the bats have more hits in them when they host the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. San Diego recorded a season high for runs in Friday’s 11-1 victory and six of its 12 hits went for extra bases, including homers from Yonder Alonso and Yasmani Grandal. The scoring splurge helped the Padres halt a four-game losing streak while the Cubs fell for only the second time in six games.

Chicago won Thursday’s series opener but was never in the second contest of the four-game set as starter Edwin Jackson allowed seven runs in the first two innings. Padres third baseman Chase Headley had three hits and center fielder Cameron Maybin scored three runs as San Diego eclipsed a 10-run outing against the Miami Marlins on May 9 as its best offensive showing. The Cubs fell to 7-16 on the road and the 11 runs are the most they’ve allowed this season.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Travis Wood (4-4, 4.61 ERA) vs. Padres RH Billy Buckner (NR)

Wood has been horrible on the road this season, going 1-3 with an 8.02 ERA in four such outings. He has excelled at home and held Milwaukee to two runs and two hits in seven innings in a 4-2 victory last Sunday. Wood is 0-2 with a 4.05 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) against San Diego.

Buckner will be recalled from Triple-A El Paso to start Saturday’s game. The Padres are shy on starters with Andrew Cashner and Robbie Erlin on the disabled list with elbow injuries, which led to the recall of Buckner (3-2, 2.89 at El Paso). The 30-year-old has a 7-11 career record and 6.07 ERA while spending time with the Kansas City Royals, Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego OF Carlos Quentin (groin) still can’t play in the field but will be available as a pinch hitter.

2. Chicago 3B Mike Olt is just 3-for-23 over the last eight games after going hitless in each of the first two games.

3. Headley is 6-for-15 with two homers against Wood.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Padres 3