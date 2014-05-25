Preview: Cubs at Padres

The Chicago Cubs are bidding to win a road series for the first time this season when they visit the San Diego Padres on Sunday in the finale of a four-game set. Chicago edged the Padres 3-2 on Saturday to win for the second time in three games and improve to 8-16 on the road this season. The Cubs are 0-6-2 in road series and hoping to get that elusive first series victory against San Diego, which has lost five of its last six games.

The Padres had three hits Saturday after erupting for a season-high 11 runs one night earlier. San Diego is 1-4 on a six-game homestand that concludes on Sunday, and the Padres have tallied just six runs in the four defeats. Chicago has won five of its last seven games and has allowed two or fewer runs in each of the victories while receiving strong efforts from the starting rotation.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (5-2, 2.91 ERA) vs. Padres RH Ian Kennedy (2-6, 3.79)

Hammel got hit on his pitching hand with a comebacker during his Tuesday start against the New York Yankees but X-rays were negative and the injury was classified as a bruise. He allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Yankees to defeat Masahiro Tanaka and record his first victory since April 27. Hammel is 4-2 with a 5.03 ERA in 12 career appearances (11 starts) against San Diego.

Kennedy has lost three consecutive decisions and five of his past six. He allowed nine runs and 17 hits in back-to-back losses to Cincinnati and Minnesota after giving up just six runs over his previous four turns. Kennedy has a 6.33 ERA in eight career starts against the Cubs but a 3-2 record in those games.

WALK-OFFS

1. OF Carlos Quentin (groin) belted a pinch-hit homer in Saturday’s game, the major league-leading sixth of the season for the Padres.

2. Cubs OF Nate Schierholtz is 6-for-19 with two homers against Kennedy, while INF Luis Valbuena is 1-for-12.

3. San Diego 3B Chase Headley is 7-for-23 against Hammel, while OF Will Venable is 1-for-15.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Cubs 3