Preview: Cubs at Padres

The Chicago Cubs go after their seventh victory in eight contests when they begin a six-game road trip against the struggling San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. The Cubs saw their six-game winning streak end with a 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday, but have won eight more contests (21-16) than they did at this point last year (13-24).

Anthony Rizzo continues to lead the way for Chicago, hitting safely in 16 of his last 18 games to raise his average to a team-high .344. Cubs rookie Kris Bryant is expected back after leaving Sunday’s game with an illness and will try to extend his hitting streak to eight games against San Diego, which has dropped three straight and allowed 40 runs in the last six contests. While their pitching needs to turn things around, the Padres were third in the National League in runs scored through Sunday (175). San Diego’s Justin Upton went 3-for-3 with two solo homers in the 10-5 loss to Washington on Sunday.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, WGN (Chicago), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (3-1, 3.11 ERA) vs. Padres RH James Shields (5-0, 3.91)

Hammel has allowed a total of six runs over 29 innings in his last four starts while winning two of them and has permitted more than three earned runs once in seven outings. The 32-year-old from South Carolina boasts 41 strikeouts and only six walks in 46 1/3 innings, but has surrendered five homers overall. Matt Kemp (8-for-28, homer) and Upton (8-for-32, two homers) have had success against Hammel, who is 4-3 with a 5.06 ERA versus the Padres.

Shields has been handed 44 total runs in eight starts by his offense and he has taken advantage by winning five while allowing three or fewer earned runs six times. The 33-year-old has struck out 64 and walked 15 in 48 1/3 innings overall, winning his last three turns despite giving up eight home runs combined. Chris Coghlan is 5-for-15 with a pair of doubles versus Shields, who is 1-0 in two career starts against the Cubs with a 4.38 ERA.

WALK OFFS

1. The Padres took two of three at Chicago in April and have won four of the last five meetings overall.

2. The Cubs are 16-3 this season, including a loss Sunday, when their starting pitchers record a quality start.

3. Padres OF Wil Myers, out with a wrist injury since May 10, took some swings in the cage Sunday and is questionable for Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Padres 4