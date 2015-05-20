Preview: Cubs at Padres

The San Diego Padres are surviving a difficult schedule to start the season and try for their second straight victory over Chicago when they host the Cubs on Wednesday. San Diego is 20-20 — 16-16 against teams .500 or higher — and play 11 of their next 15 games against break-even clubs or better, including two more against Chicago (21-17).

The Padres have many new faces in their lineup this season and one of them — catcher Derek Norris — delivered a two-run double in the eighth inning Tuesday to break a tie and give San Diego a 4-3 victory that snapped a three-game losing streak. The Cubs lost their second straight contest after a six-game winning streak and wasted a two-homer performance by Chris Coghlan. Tuesday was a homecoming of sorts for Chicago rookie third baseman Kris Bryant, who went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in his first professional game in San Diego after starring for three seasons at the University of San Diego. The Padres’ Tyson Ross snapped a five-start winless streak (0-3) in his last turn and opposes Tsuyoshi Wada, who makes his season debut after recovering from a groin injury.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Tsuyoshi Wada (2014: 4-4, 3.25 ERA) vs. Padres RH Tyson Ross (2-3, 3.94)

Wada went on the disabled list at the end of spring training and was 1-3 with a 2.86 ERA in six starts with Triple-A Iowa in preparation for his 2015 bow. “Typically, he’s not the hard thrower, but he has great action on his fastball,” Chicago manager Joe Maddon told reporters about the 34-year-old Japan native, whose return forces Travis Wood into the bullpen. “He’s throwing the ball extremely well. He feels great. I saw him last year versus the Rays, and I liked him.” Wada yielded five runs and four walks in five innings of an 8-3 loss to San Diego last season in his only appearance against the Padres.

Ross allowed two runs and struck out six in five innings of an 8-3 victory over Washington on Thursday for his first victory since April 12. ”My sinker-slider was good and the guys did me a huge favor getting all those (runs) first,“ the 28-year-old Californian told reporters after his teammates staked him to a 7-0 lead after two innings. ”Then I tried to work ahead and let my defense work for me.‘’ Ross is 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA in three games (two starts) against the Cubs, including a no-decision April 18 when he yielded three runs and five walks while striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings of a 7-6 loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres on Tuesday placed CF Wil Myers (.291, five home runs, 19 RBIs) on the 15-day disabled list with a left wrist injury and recalled RHP Cory Mazzoni from Triple-A El Paso.

2. Chicago fell to 11-7 in one-run games, but has the most such victories in the majors.

3. San Diego starters lead the NL with 239 strikeouts.

PREDICTION: Padres 3, Cubs 2