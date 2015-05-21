Preview: Cubs at Padres

Rookie Kris Bryant looks to extend his hitting streak to 10 contests and help the visiting Chicago Cubs to a series victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday in the finale of a three-game set. Bryant, who knocked in the winning run during a 3-2 triumph Wednesday night, is 12-for-29 with three homers and nine RBIs during his streak.

The Cubs won for the seventh time in their last nine games despite managing only five hits and striking out 10 times as they evened their record at 9-9 on the road. The Padres have dropped four of their last five — all at home — scoring two or fewer runs in three of the defeats. San Diego slugger Justin Upton has homered three times in the last three games, including a two-run blast for his team’s only tallies Wednesday. The Padres will need more from two-time All Star Matt Kemp, who is 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in the series.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 5.15 ERA) vs. Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (2-2, 6.75)

Hendricks’ longest outing of the season was against San Diego on April 18 at home when he surrendered two runs and three hits over six innings with eight strikeouts. The Dartmouth product has allowed three or fewer runs in three of five starts since and has struck out 30 in 36 2/3 innings overall. Kemp is just 1-for-6 with a homer against Hendricks, who is 1-0 in two starts versus San Diego while permitting two runs in 13 total frames.

Despaigne struggled in his last two outings — yielding 15 runs in eight innings combined — after giving up three runs total in a pair of victories in a starting role early in the season. The 28-year-old Cuban has struck out only 12 and walked nine in 29 1/3 innings overall — 7 2/3 out of the bullpen. Miguel Monteiro is 3-for-10 with a homer and four RBIs versus Despaigne, who will be facing the Cubs for the first time in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego RHP Joaquin Benoit has allowed no runs and one hit with five strikeouts in his last six relief appearances.

2. Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo is 1-for-9 in his last three contests after registering a nine-game hitting streak.

3. Padres 3B Will Middlebrooks has hit safely in five of the last six games — including a 2-for-4 effort Wednesday — to raise his average to .212.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Padres 3