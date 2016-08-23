Preview: Cubs at Padres

The National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs vie for their seventh victory in nine games when they visit the San Diego Padres on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Chicago also is hoping to clinch a series win after beginning its nine-game road trip by losing two of three in Colorado.

Anthony Rizzo has recorded multiple hits in five consecutive contests after matching a season high with his fourth four-hit performance in Monday's 5-1 triumph. The series-opening win was the Cubs' major league-best 79th victory of the year and moved them 12 1/2 games ahead of St. Louis in the division. San Diego managed only two more hits than Rizzo as it suffered its 10th loss in 15 contests. Travis Jankowski owns the longest active on-base streak in the majors as he extended it to 21 contests Monday with a single in the first inning for the Padres, who are just one game ahead of last-place Arizona in the NL West.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (15-5, 2.75 ERA) vs. Padres LH Christian Friedrich (4-9, 4.69)

Arrieta recorded his third straight victory — and NL-leading 15th of the season — on Thursday despite surrendering five runs and issuing a career-high seven walks in 5 2/3 innings against Milwaukee. The 30-year-old native of Missouri has yielded four or more runs in five of his last nine turns but went 2-2 in those outings. Arrieta split his previous two career starts versus San Diego, allowing seven runs — six earned — on nine hits and four walks in nine frames.

Friedrich lost his seventh consecutive decision Wednesday despite giving up only two runs in 6 2/3 innings at Tampa Bay. The 29-year-old from Illinois yielded four or more runs in eight of his previous 10 starts and has not won since June 23 at Cincinnati. Friedrich, who is 2-3 with a 5.08 ERA in seven turns at home this season, has allowed an unearned run and three hits over 3 1/3 frames in two career relief appearances against Chicago.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs LF Kris Bryant is tied with Colorado's Nolan Arenado for the NL lead with 32 homers and tops all major leaguers with 100 runs scored.

2. San Diego placed OF Jabari Blash on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained left middle finger and recalled INF Luis Sardinas, who went 1-for-3 on Monday, from Triple-A El Paso.

3. Addison Russell is only the third Cubs shortstop to record 80 RBIs in a season, joining Roy Smalley and Ernie Banks.

PREDICTION: Cubs 9, Padres 2