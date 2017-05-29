Preview: Cubs at Padres

The West Coast hasn’t been kind to the Chicago Cubs, who have started their six-game swing with three losses – and surrendered their division lead. The Cubs look to get back on track when they head to San Diego to begin a three-game series against the struggling Padres on Monday afternoon.

After being shut out in the first two contests against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cubs were hammered 9-4 in Sunday’s finale - marking the third time this season they’ve been swept in a three-game series. The Padres salvaged a split of their six-game road trip with a 5-3 win over Washington on Sunday, but they remain entrenched in the National League West cellar. Chicago's Kyle Hendricks should be eager to take the mound at Petco Park, where he has won both of his previous starts while posting a 1.20 ERA. Hendricks will face a Padres lineup that ranks near the bottom of the league in many offensive categories and has produced three or fewer runs in eight of its last 12 games.

TV: 4:40 p.m. ET, ABC 7 (Chicago), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (4-2, 3.25 ERA) vs. Padres RH Jarred Cosart (0-1, 4.50)

Hendricks has proven his early-season struggles are behind him, going 3-1 with a 1.96 ERA over his last six starts. The 27-year-old has not allowed more than two earned runs over that stretch, and he limited San Francisco to two runs and five hits over seven innings last time out to record his second straight win. Hendricks is 3-0 with a 1.56 ERA in five career starts against the Padres.

Cosart will make his third start since coming off the disabled list, and after tossing five solid innings against Milwaukee in his return to the rotation, he was dinged for four runs in 2 2/3 frames by the New York Mets last time out. The 27-year-old also issued a season-high four walks against the Mets. Cosart’s only previous start against the Cubs was a loss in 2015 in which he was tagged for seven runs in 1 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs have not had an RBI on a hit other than a home run since May 21.

2. Padres 1B Wil Myers has struck out 16 times in his last 33 at-bats.

3. Chicago 3B Kris Bryant homered in both of his previous at-bats against Cosart.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Padres 2