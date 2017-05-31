Preview: Cubs at Padres

The San Diego Padres attempt to extend their winning streak to a season-high four games when they host the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday afternoon for the finale of their three-game series. San Diego has won three straight for the third time this year after recording a 6-2 victory on Tuesday.

Austin Hedges was the hitting star for the Padres, belting a two-run homer in the second inning before capping a four-run fifth with a two-RBI double. Chicago is hoping to salvage the finale of its disastrous six-game road trip. The Cubs were shut out twice while being swept of a three-game set by the Los Angeles Dodgers and look to avoid a similar result after scoring just two runs in each of the first two contests in San Diego. Kyle Schwarber launched a solo homer on Tuesday for his first hit since May 23 while Jason Heyward recorded his second consecutive two-hit performance.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (5-4, 4.92 ERA) vs. Padres RH Luis Perdomo (0-2, 5.61)

Arrieta has lost three of his last four decisions, including a setback against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Friday in which he yielded four runs over six innings. It marked the fifth time in his last seven outings the 31-year-old former National League Cy Young Award winner has surrendered at least four runs and fourth time this year he has served up two homers. Arrieta, who has allowed 10 blasts in as many turns after yielding 16 in 31 outings last season, is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA in three career starts against San Diego.

Perdomo has lost each of his last two starts after beginning the season with six no-decisions. The 24-year-old Dominican has worked six innings in five of his last six outings, including a setback at Washington on Friday in which he gave up three runs and six hits. Perdomo made a relief appearance at Chicago last year, allowing two runs on two hits and a pair of walks in three frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Hedges collected six RBIs over his first 25 games this month.

2. Chicago (25-26) has not been below .500 this late in a season since finishing the 2014 campaign at 73-89.

3. San Diego RF Hunter Renfroe has recorded six of his 26 RBIs on the season in his last two contests.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Padres 3