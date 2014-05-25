Cubs 3, Padres 2: Travis Wood pitched 7 1/3 strong innings and had a run-scoring single as visiting Chicago defeated San Diego.

Luis Valbuena homered and Nate Schierholtz added an RBI single for the Cubs, who have won two of three against the Padres entering Sunday’s series finale. Chicago has won five of its last seven games while San Diego has lost five of six.

Wood (5-4) allowed two run, three hits, two walks and struck out three before departing. Hector Rondon retired the side on four pitches in the ninth for his sixth save.

Schierholtz stroked a run-scoring single in the fourth off Billy Buckner (0-1) to give the Cubs the lead. Valbuena homered inside the right-field foul pole in the sixth to make it 2-0 and Wood’s run-scoring hit came later in the inning.

Pinch hitter Carlos Quentin slammed a 405-foot, two-run homer in the eighth to bring San Diego within one and finish Wood’s night. The pinch-hit blast was the Padres’ sixth of the season, best in the majors.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Buckner was recalled from Triple-A El Paso earlier in the day and allowed three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. … Wood entered the contest with an 8.04 road ERA and lowered it to 6.52. … The Padres dealt C Nick Hundley to the Baltimore Orioles for LHP Troy Patton.