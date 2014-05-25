Padres 4, Cubs 3: Carlos Quentin delivered a tiebreaking pinch-hit single in a four-run sixth-inning uprising as host San Diego earned a four-game split with Chicago.

Ian Kennedy (3-6) allowed one run and two hits in six innings for the Padres. The right-hander struck out six and walked two to win for only the second time in his last seven decisions.

Huston Street had a shaky ninth inning before posting his 14th consecutive save. Street walked Anthony Rizzo on four pitches to begin his first outing since May 17 and Starlin Castro followed with a two-run blast to left-center field before he settled down and retired the next three hitters.

Junior Lake put Chicago ahead with a sixth-inning homer to left that barely eluded the leaping attempt by San Diego’s Seth Smith. The Padres tied the score on Chase Headley’s sacrifice fly off Jason Hammel (5-3) in the bottom of the inning and took the lead when Quentin greeted reliever James Russell with a ground single to left.

Jedd Gyorko followed with a run-scoring double into the right-center field gap and another run scored when Chicago center fielder Emilio Bonifacio bobbled the ball. Nick Vincent and Joaquin Benoit each pitched scoreless innings of relief before the ball was turned over to Street.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hammel was charged with three runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. … The Cubs signed OF Manny Ramirez to a minor-league contract and announced that the 41-year-old will be a player-coach for Triple-A Iowa. … The Padres designated RHPs Blaine Boyer and Billy Buckner for assignment to open up roster spots for LHP Troy Patton (acquired from Baltimore on Saturday) and 1B/OF Tommy Medica (recalled from Triple-A El Paso).