Padres bats come alive in win over Cubs

SAN DIEGO -- The almost comatose San Diego Padres bats came alive Friday night.

Entering the game with the worst offense in the major leagues -- a .221 team batting average while scoring just under three runs a game -- the Padres exploded for a season-high 11 runs on 12 hits, including four doubles and two homers, to rout the Chicago Cubs 11-1 at Petco Park and snap a four-game losing streak.

The beneficiary of the support was right-hander Tim Stauffer, who made his first start since May 14, 2012, because Friday’s scheduled starter, left-hander Robbie Erlin, went on the disabled list Thursday afternoon with elbow soreness.

Normally the long man in the bullpen Stauffer shut out the Cubs on two hits and a walk over five innings. He threw a total of 77 pitches, but only 50 over his final four innings.

“I felt good out there,” said the 31-year-old Stauffer. “Getting out of that first inning made a big difference.”

Once he did, the Padres went to work on right-handed Cubs starter Edwin Jackson.

The Padres scored four runs in the first inning -- their largest first-inning count at Petco Park since they last scored four on Sept. 4, 2012, against Colorado -- and added three in the second.

By the time the Padres were finished with Jackson, he had given up eight runs on nine hits and two walks in four innings.

Two of the hits were home runs by first baseman Yonder Alonso and catcher Yasmani Grandal. Jackson, who pitched seven shutout innings in his previous start, gave up two home runs in a span of the first eight batters he faced after allowing only two homers in the first 54 innings he worked this season.

His record fell to 3-4 and his earned run average shot up to 4.94 from 3.98.

Alonso and Grandal, who had two RBIs apiece, were far from San Diego’s only offensive heroes.

Third baseman Chase Headley drove in three runs with a two-run double and a run scoring single. Left fielder Seth Smith, who is hitting .409 this season at Petco Park, also had a two-run single.

Center fielder Cameron had a pair of doubles and scored three runs. Headley, Alonso and shortstop Everth Cabrera all had two hits and two runs scored. Second baseman Jedd Gyorko also had two hits to raise his batting average to .169.

”We stayed on him (Jackson),“ said Padres manager Bud Black. ”We haven’t had many of those.

“When that happens (high-scoring games), there’s a different feeling in the dugout, a different vibe. Guys want to get to the bat rack, they want to start hacking, They want to get involved. And that kind of happened.”

Jackson has had trouble with the Padres in the past. Friday night’s debacle dropped Jackson’s record against the Padres to 0-5 with a 6.94 ERA.

”It doesn’t matter how they are hitting,“ said Jackson. ”This is the big leagues. Players up here can hit. I didn’t make adjustments. You have to slow the game down and control the game. I let it spiral out of control.

“Tonight was just a terrible job of making adjustments all the way around. I didn’t give myself a chance. It happens. All you can do is keep grinding. I let that game spiral out of control.”

“Chalk that one up and move on,” said Cubs manager Rick Renteria. “That’s probably not one of his best outings. His command wasn’t as sharp as it had been.”

Cabrera opened the Padres first with a line-drive single to left. Maybin chased Cabrera to third by pulling a double down the line in left. Smith followed with a two-run single lined over second. Alonso then hit a 411-foot drive to right center for his second homer in seven games -- and second homer of the season.

Grandal opened the second with a 360-foot homer to left. After Cabrera hit his second opposite-field single and Smith drew a walk, Headley hit a two-run double.

The loss was Chicago’s second in the last six games.

NOTES: RHP Billy Buckner will be promoted from Triple-A El Paso Saturday morning to start Saturday night’s game for the Padres. ... Cubs RHP Pedro Strop, who has been on the disabled list since May 7 with a left groin strain, is close to starting a rehab assignment according to manager Rick Renteria. ... Cubs LF Junior Lake tied his career high nine-game hitting streak with a double in the first Friday. ... Renteria was 1-1 on replay challenges Friday night. He scored a victory in the bottom of the fourth when second base umpire Gerry Davis’s call that Cubs RF Nate Schierholtz dropped a fourth-inning line drive off the bat of Seth Smith was reversed. But in the top of the fifth, first base umpire Phil Cuzzi’s call that pitcher Tim Stauffer touched first ahead of CF Emilio Bonifacio (on a ground to 1B Alonso) was upheld.