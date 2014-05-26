Quentin, Padres top Cubs

SAN DIEGO -- Carlos Quentin warmed up for a return to the starting lineup by staying perfect in his new role Sunday afternoon.

Quentin’s two-out, pinch-hit single in the sixth inning Sunday led the San Diego Padres to a 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs and a split of their four-game series.

Quentin, who has been out of the starting lineup since last Sunday, hit a pair of two-run homers in his two previous pinch-hitter appearances this season, the most recent coming Saturday night against the Cubs.

“It’ll be good to be back in the lineup,” said Quentin, who is expected to start Monday night in Arizona as the Padres open a six-game trip to Quentin’s former places of major league employment in Phoenix and with the White sox on the south side of Chicago.

“I feel like I can get back on track.”

The Padres desperately missed Quentin’s bat. He missed the first 39 games of the season with a bone bruise in his left -- or good -- knee. Four starts into his return, he suffered a twinge in his left groin.

Not that the Padres can count on Quentin to do it alone. That certainly wasn’t the case Sunday as the Padres scored four times in the sixth then held on after Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro hit a two-run homer off Padres closer Huston Street with none out in the ninth.

Street retired the next three hitters to pick up his 14th save -- and preserve the first home win of the season for right-handed starter Ian Kennedy (3-6) -- in his first outing since May 17.

The Padres went into the bottom of the sixth trailing 1-0 thanks to a solo home run in the top of the inning by left fielder Junior Lake off Kennedy.

The Padres rallied against Cubs right-handed starter Jason Hammel (5-3) and two relievers.

The key hits were Quentin’s single and an ensuing double by second baseman Jedd Gyorko that accounted for two runs -- the second scoring when Cubs center fielder Emilio Bonifacio bobbled Gyorko’s liner in right center.

Hammel, who was working on a two-hit shutout going into the sixth, gave up a single to pinch-hitter Tommy Medica leading off the inning. After walking shortstop Everth Cabrera, Hammel turned right fielder Will Venable’s attempted sacrifice bunt into a forceout at third for the first out. But left fielder Seth Smith drew a walk to load the bases and third baseman Chase Headley tied the game with a sacrifice fly to right and end Hammel’s afternoon.

Quentin lined a single to left off left-handed reliever James Russell to drive home Venable with the go-ahead run. Gyorko greeted right-handed reliever Brian Schlitter with his double to right center.

“Everything was working,” Hammel said of the first five innings. “I was going for a complete game shutout. I was pretty much in complete command.”

Hammel said he began to feel the residual effects of being hit in his pitching hand by a one-hopper back to the mound by the first hitter he faced in his previous start against the Yankees. “I felt some fatigue in the hand,” he said. “I couldn’t get the best feeling. It affected my command. I had a long fifth. After that, I hit a wall.”

The Cubs finished with four hits off Kennedy (who allowed one run on two hits over six innings with two walks and six strikeouts) and three relievers and, like the Padres, struggled getting runners home from scoring position.

Twice Sunday, the Cubs had a runner at second with no one out. They went 0-for-6 as their runners-in-scoring-position average for the season fell to .201. Before the sixth, the Padres were 1-for-6 in RISP situations. They are hitting .204 in RISP situations.

NOTES: Manny Ramirez, 41, has signed to join the Cubs Triple-A Iowa team as a player-coach. “We are excited to welcome Manny to the Cubs organization and look forward to him working with our young hitters,” said Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein, who previously worked with Ramirez for seven seasons while both were with the Boston Red Sox. ... The Padres designated RHPs Billy Buckner and Blaine Boyer for assignment Sunday to open roster sports for 1B-OF Tommy Medica and LHP Troy Patton. Buckner was promoted from Triple-A El Paso Saturday morning to start Saturday night’s game. Patton was acquired Saturday in the trade that sent C Nick Hundley to the Orioles. ... Padres LF Carlos Quentin could be in starting lineup Monday in Arizona.