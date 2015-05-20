Cubs’ sloppy defense hands a win to Padres

SAN DIEGO -- At just the right time, the San Diego Padres rebounded Tuesday night.

“That was a good team win,” San Diego starter James Shields said. “We needed that one.”

Shields pitched fine, but he didn’t get the victory in a 4-3 decision over the Chicago Cubs.

“That was a close game,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “It seemed like every at-bat was huge.”

The same goes for what the triumph meant for the Padres, who snapped a three-game skid and quieted the chatter about Black’s future.

Catcher Derek Norris’ eighth-inning, two-run, tiebreaking double was the difference.

The Cubs gave up three unearned runs, which prevented them from earning a seventh victory in eight games.

“We’ve been outstanding on defense, and to have three really pedestrian plays beat us, it’s tough,” Chicago manager Joe Maddon said.

Padres pinch hitter Clint Barmes reached in the eighth when second baseman Addison Russell dropped his pop fly for the Cubs’ third error. Abraham Almonte, another pinch hitter, followed with a two-strike bunt single. Barmes reached third on second baseman Cory Spangenberg’s sacrifice bunt.

Right-hander Pedro Strop relieved lefty James Russell (0-1), and Norris greeted Strop with his go-ahead hit to left field.

Joaquin Benoit (4-1) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win. Craig Kimbrel earned his 11th save in 12 chances despite allowing a solo homer to Chris Coghlan, the left fielder’s second of the night.

Cubs starter Jason Hammel was masterful through seven innings, allowing two runs (both unearned) on three hits in his fifth consecutive quality start. Hammel, who retired the first 12 batters he faced, struck out eight without issuing a walk.

“Obviously, it was the errors that cost us the game,” Hamnel said. “There is no way we should have lost that game.”

Shields, in trying to win his sixth straight decision as a Padre, worked seven innings and was charged with two runs on six hits. He struck out 11, walked one and yielded two home runs.

“I felt I had pretty good stuff out of the gate,” said Shields, who was one strikeout shy of a season high. “Hopefully, this can give us a confidence boost.”

The Padres tied the game 2-2 in the seventh when center fielder Will Venable’s single scored first baseman Yangervis Solarte. The inning began with an error by Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro.

Solarte drove in left fielder Justin Upton with an RBI single in the fifth to slice the Padres’ deficit to 2-1. Upton was the first Padre to reach base, and it came on a two-base throwing error by third baseman Kris Bryant.

Hammel set down the first 12 batters he faced as the Padres hit only one ball out of the infield through four innings. That came on Spangenberg’s flyout to center in the first.

The Cubs struck for two home runs in the third, both solo shots, for a 2-0 lead. Coghlan hit the inning’s first pitch for his fifth homer of the season, with the ball traveling 420 feet. Center fielder Dexter Fowler then redirected a 91 mph Shields fastball for another homer, his fourth.

The home runs were the team-high 13th and 14th allowed by Shields.

“It’s a weird year, and I made two mistakes and they capitalized on them,” Shields said. “I think the only people that are mad are the fantasy league owners. We got the win at the end of the day.”

The Cubs, meanwhile, were kicking themselves for kicking the ball around.

“Jason Hammel could not have pitched better than he did tonight,” Maddon said. “Without the errors, he probably could have pitched a complete game.”

NOTES: The Cubs traded C Welington Castillo to the Mariners for RHP Yoervis Medina. ... Cubs LHP Tsuyoshi Wada was activated from the disabled list, and he will start Wednesday against the Padres. ... Chicago called up OFs Junior Lake and Mike Baxter from Triple-A Iowa. LHP Phil Coke was designated for assignment, and RHP Brian Schlitter was optioned to Iowa. ... The Padres put OF Wil Myers (wrist) on the disabled list retroactive to May 11. RHP Cory Mazzoni was summoned from Triple-A El Paso. ... San Diego 1B Yonder Alonso (shoulder) remains without a timetable for his return.