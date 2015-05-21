Wada, Cubs charge past Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Nobody charged the mound in the Cubs’ 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night, although there was a Chicago pitcher with a credit card near the mound after spotting it on the field.

“I was very surprised to find it,” Cubs pitcher Tsuyoshi Wada said through a translator. “I wonder if someone was concerned and worried.”

No need for the Cubs to fret about Wada. Making his season debut, he delivered, once he handed the credit card to a security guard.

“He was outstanding,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said after Wada worked 4 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on four hits. “He did a great job. It was as much as you could ask from him.”

Although Wada was one out shy of recording a win in his first game off the disabled list, he did strike out a career-high nine while walking only one.

“I wasn’t tired, but the coaches and the manager were watching me very closely,” said Wada, who missed the first six weeks of the season due to a left groin strain. “I think that was the right decision, and we won the game.”

Madden said, “I‘m interested in the Cubs winning, not a particular pitcher.”

One game after committing three errors in a loss, Chicago played a clean contest and had three players drive in a run while winning for the ninth time in 16 outings.

Justin Grimm (1-0) relieved Wada and worked 1 1/3 innings for the victory. Hector Rondon, Chicago’s sixth pitcher of the night, threw a scoreless ninth for his ninth save in 11 chances.

With San Diego trailing by one in the ninth, third baseman Will Middlebrooks opened with a single off Rondon and was sacrificed to second by shortstop Clint Barmes. Pinch hitter Will Venable grounded out, and center fielder Abraham Almonte struck out to end the game.

The Padres had runners on first and second with two outs in the seventh, but right fielder Matt Kemp whiffed for the third time.

San Diego right-hander Tyson Ross (2-4) gave up three runs on four hits in seven innings. He struck out eight, walked three and hit a batter.

“He gave us everything to win,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “We had the opportunity, but we just didn’t get the big hit.”

The Cubs got RBIs from shortstop Starlin Castro, center fielder Dexter Fowler and third baseman Kris Bryant. Bryant’s fifth-inning sacrifice fly drove in the go-ahead run.

The Padres’ lone runs came on left fielder Justin Upton’s two-run home run in the fourth inning.

San Diego chased Wada in the fifth inning, then loaded the bases when Grimm walked catcher Derek Norris. However, Grimm fanned Kemp to end the threat.

The Cubs tied the game in the top of the fifth on Fowler’s RBI triple, which scored Wada, who had walked. Fowler then scored on Bryant’s sacrifice fly for a 3-2 edge.

Early on, the Padres couldn’t decipher Wada’s off-speed offerings and a fastball in the low 90s. Wada, just the sixth starting pitcher the Cubs have used this year, struck out four of the first nine batters he faced.

“He was really painting the corners,” Black said. “We knew the mix of pitches that were coming, but he was dotting early.”

Kemp said of Wada, “We just struggled with timing him up first time through. He’s got a little bit of a funky motion.”

In the fourth inning, though, Upton crushed a 89 mph fastball into the bullpen area, a two-out blast that gave San Diego a 2-1 advantage. It was Upton’s team-high 10th home run on the year.

The Cubs jumped on top 1-0 in the first inning. Ross hit first baseman Anthony Rizzo with a pitch after Bryant’s one-out single. Following a double steal, Castro’s groundout chased home Bryant. Right fielder Jorge Soler struck out in his 12th consecutive game, stranding two runners.

NOTES: Padres RHP Brandon Morrow (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Thursday after playing catch Tuesday. ... San Diego 1B Yonder Alonso (shoulder) could start baseball activities in the next week. ... Padres OF Wil Myers (wrist) won’t do anything physical for a couple of days. ... Cubs manager Joe Maddon said if he sought additional in-house starters, RHP Edwin Jackson and LHP Travis Wood would get the first looks. ... The Cubs wrap up their only visit to San Diego on Thursday before continuing the road trip in Arizona.