Cubs’ Hendricks throws complete-game shutout vs. Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Bud Black called it a “comeback fastball.”

“It starts outside and comes back to catch the corner,” the San Diego Padres manager said Thursday night while describing the pitch that Chicago Cubs’ right-hander Kyle Hendricks used to throw his first major league shutout and complete game.

Hendricks threw a five-hit shutout and rookie infielders Kris Bryant and Addison Russell hit home runs as the Cubs defeated the Padres 3-0 in the rubber match of a three-game series at Petco Park.

It was the first shutout and complete game of the 25-year-old Hendrick’s 21-start career -- and his third strong start against the Padres. He has held the Padres to two runs over 22 innings with 20 strikeouts against three walks.

Hendricks, who evened his record at 1-1 while lowering his ERA to 4.14, pitched beyond the sixth inning for the first time in eight starts this season and faced only three hitters over the minimum.

”I‘m going to remember this one for a long time,“ said Hendricks. ”It was just one of those days that finally clicked. I‘m not going to say that I needed it, but I kind of did need it. I haven’t been throwing very well. Thank God it finally clicked today.

“I pride myself on going deep in games, so obviously I was not very happy with those first seven starts.”

All five hits off Hendricks were singles, two being infield singles. Hendricks struck out seven without walking a Padre, throwing 108 pitches with 71 strikes.

The Cubs needed only 2 hours, 8 minutes to defeat the Padres in the seventh-fastest game of the season.

Third baseman Bryant hit a two-run shot in the first inning before Padres starter Odrisamer Despaigne (2-3) retired a hitter. Second baseman Russell connected while leading off the seventh against Padres right-handed reliever Dale Thayer.

The Cubs took a 2-0 lead on the game’s seventh pitch.

Center fielder Dexter Fowler opened the game by drawing a five-pitch walk from Despaigne. Bryant, the second overall pick in the 2013 draft out of the University of San Diego, took the first pitch from the Cuban for a strike then lined the second pitch he saw, a high curve, 417 feet for his fifth homer of the season -- and his fifth in the last 12 games.

Bryant was 3-for-11 in his first three back in San Diego.

“San Diego is obviously a special place for me,” said Bryant, whose parents were at the game. “San Diego’s going to always be there. I have a lot of friends here, a lot of coaches who care about me and I care about them. It’s pretty cool to be playing in front of them again.”

Cubs’ left fielder Chris Coghlan led off the second with a double, but never advanced. Catcher Miguel Montero doubled with two out in the third. And Despaigne gave up two-out singles to Russell and Starlin Castro in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively.

But the Cubs were unable to score again against Despaigne, who worked six innings, allowing the two runs on six hits and two walks (both to Fowler) with four strikeouts.

“I felt good, one pitch caused all the damage,” said Despaigne, who had given up 15 runs on 20 hits in a total of eight innings in his two previous starts. “I put in a good week of work,” said Despaigne.

“Despaigne made better pitches as the game went on,” said Black.

Chicago extended its lead to 3-0 on Russell’s third homer of the season leading off the seventh. The second baseman drove the second pitch from right-handed reliever Dale Thayer 388 feet into the seats in left.

Meanwhile, Hendricks retired 11 of the first 12 Padres he faced and didn’t allow a runner to reach second until left fielder Justin Upton singled with two out in the fourth and stole second. That was the only Padre who reached second.

“We have a number of guys collectively who are not swinging well,” said Black. “The Cubs shut us down.”

The Padres scored six runs in the three games which ended with their seventh shutout of the season.

NOTES: Padres RHP Brandon Morrow threw his first bullpen Thursday afternoon since going on the disabled list May 3 with shoulder inflammation. ... Cubs hitters are averaging 4.00 pitches per plate appearance, the highest average in the major leagues. Rookie 3B Kris Bryant ranks second in the National League with 4.33 pitches per plate appearance. ... Bryant extended his hitting streak to 10 straight games with his first-inning home run.