Preview: Cubs at Phillies

The Chicago Cubs have never won a series at Citizens Bank Park, but they can change that with a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. The Cubs, who are 0-8-2 in series all-time at Citizens Bank Park, can lock up their first series win on the road this season with a second straight win over the Phillies. Philadelphia shortstop Jimmy Rollins is one away from becoming the franchise leader in hits after tying Mike Schmidt at 2,234 during Friday’s 2-1 loss.

The Phillies have dominated the Cubs in recent years and haven’t lost a series to them at home since April 6-8, 2001. That streak is in jeopardy after Starlin Castro hit a two-run homer while Philadelphia managed only five hits and went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position in the series opener. Cubs right-hander Edwin Jackson will try to reverse his struggles against the Phillies, but he will have to find a way to retire Philadelphia’s veterans as Chase Utley (6-for-11), Carlos Ruiz (6-for-11) and Rollins (5-for-9, two homers) have enjoyed great success against him.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Edwin Jackson (4-6, 4.70 ERA) vs. Phillies RH David Buchanan (1-3, 6.08)

Jackson took the loss last time out at Pittsburgh, allowing four runs over six innings. It was his third loss in his last four starts, and the 30-year-old has a 6.64 ERA in four outings since tossing seven scoreless frames against Milwaukee on May 17. Jackson is 1-5 with a 5.60 ERA in six starts against the Phillies, including an 0-4 mark and a 7.04 ERA in four outings at Citizens Bank Park.

Buchanan has gone at least six innings in each of his last three starts, but he has taken the loss in each. He gave up four runs over six innings last time out at Cincinnati and again was hurt by a lack of run support -- the Phillies have scored a total of two runs in his last three starts. The long ball has been an issue for the rookie, who has surrendered four homers in his last three outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago starting pitchers have allowed only 28 home runs, fewest in the majors.

2. Rollins is riding an eight-game hitting streak, but is batting just .267 over that span.

3. The Cubs are 0-33 and the Phillies are 1-30 when trailing after eight innings.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Phillies 5