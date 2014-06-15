FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Cubs at Phillies
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 15, 2014 / 8:52 PM / 3 years ago

Preview: Cubs at Phillies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

After becoming his team’s all-time hits leader, Jimmy Rollins looks to continue his torrid stretch as the host Philadelphia Phillies play the rubber match of a three-game series versus the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. The 2007 National League MVP recorded his 2,235th hit to move past Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt and Domonic Brown belted a three-run homer in Philadelphia’s 7-4 triumph on Saturday. “It’s awesome being able to accomplish what I have accomplished, but I‘m not done,” said Rollins, who is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

While the Phillies vie for their fifth win to close out a six-game homestand, the Cubs have struggled mightily away from the friendly confines of Wrigley Field, posting a major league-worst 12-25 mark on the road. A win on Sunday, however, would give Chicago its first series victory on the road this season while securing its first series win in the City of Brotherly Love since April 6-8, 2001. The Cubs enter the contest having dropped five of seven.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), CSN (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Travis Wood (6-5, 4.95 ERA) vs. Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (4-5, 4.24)

Wood improved to 4-1 in his last six outings after allowing three runs on nine hits in 6 2/3 innings in a 7-3 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Although he won that contest, the 27-year-old has struggled mightily on the road - posting a 3-4 mark with a gaudy 7.34 ERA while allowing the opposition to bat .329 against him. Wood fell in his lone career decision versus Philadelphia on April 4 after permitting four runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Burnett recorded his first win since May 20 after yielding two runs on three hits in 7 1/3 innings in a 5-2 triumph over San Diego on Tuesday. The effort was made all the better considering the 37-year-old had allowed at least five runs in four of his previous six starts. Burnett has enjoyed considerable success versus the Cubs, posting a 7-3 career mark while limiting the club to a .216 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia RF Marlon Byrd has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, but is just 3-for-17 versus Wood in his career.

2. Chicago RF Justin Ruggiano homered on Saturday to improve to 4-for-8 with two runs scored in his last three games.

3. Phillies C Carlos Ruiz has nine hits and scored four times in his last eight contests. He is 3-for-6 with two doubles against Wood in his career.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Phillies 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.