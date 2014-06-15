Preview: Cubs at Phillies

After becoming his team’s all-time hits leader, Jimmy Rollins looks to continue his torrid stretch as the host Philadelphia Phillies play the rubber match of a three-game series versus the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. The 2007 National League MVP recorded his 2,235th hit to move past Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt and Domonic Brown belted a three-run homer in Philadelphia’s 7-4 triumph on Saturday. “It’s awesome being able to accomplish what I have accomplished, but I‘m not done,” said Rollins, who is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

While the Phillies vie for their fifth win to close out a six-game homestand, the Cubs have struggled mightily away from the friendly confines of Wrigley Field, posting a major league-worst 12-25 mark on the road. A win on Sunday, however, would give Chicago its first series victory on the road this season while securing its first series win in the City of Brotherly Love since April 6-8, 2001. The Cubs enter the contest having dropped five of seven.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), CSN (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Travis Wood (6-5, 4.95 ERA) vs. Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (4-5, 4.24)

Wood improved to 4-1 in his last six outings after allowing three runs on nine hits in 6 2/3 innings in a 7-3 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Although he won that contest, the 27-year-old has struggled mightily on the road - posting a 3-4 mark with a gaudy 7.34 ERA while allowing the opposition to bat .329 against him. Wood fell in his lone career decision versus Philadelphia on April 4 after permitting four runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Burnett recorded his first win since May 20 after yielding two runs on three hits in 7 1/3 innings in a 5-2 triumph over San Diego on Tuesday. The effort was made all the better considering the 37-year-old had allowed at least five runs in four of his previous six starts. Burnett has enjoyed considerable success versus the Cubs, posting a 7-3 career mark while limiting the club to a .216 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia RF Marlon Byrd has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, but is just 3-for-17 versus Wood in his career.

2. Chicago RF Justin Ruggiano homered on Saturday to improve to 4-for-8 with two runs scored in his last three games.

3. Phillies C Carlos Ruiz has nine hits and scored four times in his last eight contests. He is 3-for-6 with two doubles against Wood in his career.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Phillies 2