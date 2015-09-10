Preview: Cubs at Phillies

After seeing the bullpen squander a late lead to prevent a three-game sweep of their arch-rival, everything is lined up for the Chicago Cubs to bounce back Thursday in Philadelphia. The Cubs send budding ace Jake Arrieta to the mound to open a four-game series with the lowly Phillies, who own the worst record in baseball.

Arrieta aims to become the first 19-game winner in the majors this season as he tries to get the Cubs back on track following a 4-3 loss at St. Louis on Wednesday. Chicago gave up three runs in the eighth inning to spoil a strong outing from Jon Lester and drop 7 1/2 games behind the Cardinals in the National League Central. Philadelphia was pounded 8-1 in the finale of a three-game set versus Atlanta on Wednesday and has lost six of its last seven and 12 of 16. The Phillies were the last team to beat Arrieta, though, getting to him for three runs over six innings in a 5-0 win in which Cole Hamels tossed a no-hitter July 25.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (18-6, 2.03 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Adam Morgan (5-5, 4.42)

Arrieta has been perhaps the most dominant pitcher in the majors of late, winning seven straight starts while posting an 0.36 ERA. The 29-year-old has not allowed an earned run in six of those outings, including each of his last four turns. Arrieta has racked up 34 strikeouts over his last four starts while walking three and allowing 12 hits.

Morgan has shown promise in his first stint in the majors, but he endured one of the roughest outings of his young career last time out. The 25-year-old allowed a career-high six runs over 6 1/3 innings in a loss at Boston. Morgan had recorded quality starts in four of his previous five outings before being roughed up by the Red Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago C/LF Kyle Schwarber (ribs) was 0-for-4 with four strikeouts Wednesday in his first start since Sept. 1.

2. Phillies 1B Ryan Howard is hitless in his last 28 at-bats.

3. Cubs INF Javier Baez went 2-for-4 on Wednesday for his second consecutive multi-hit performance and raised his average to .320 in eight games since been recalled Sept. 1.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Phillies 1