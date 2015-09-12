Preview: Cubs at Phillies

Citizens Bank Park has been bringing out the Chicago Cubs’ power for the past three years, and the club’s young sluggers are happy to join the party. The hot-hitting Cubs hope to continue their power display when they face the host Philadelphia Phillies for the third contest of a four-game set Saturday night.

Chicago has homered in eight of its last 10 games in Philadelphia dating to 2012, including four blasts in a doubleheader sweep Friday. Kyle Schwarber blasted two homers and fellow rookie Kris Bryant homered in the nightcap, giving Cubs rookies a combined 60 home runs this season. Chicago right-hander Dan Haren faces the Phillies for the fourth time this season, having gone 1-1 while allowing nine runs over 18 innings in three previous meetings. The Phillies counter with a piece from the Cole Hamels deal for the second straight night as rookie right-hander Jerad Eickhoff makes his second home start for his new club.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Dan Haren (9-9, 3.73 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (1-3, 4.70)

Haren turned in by far his best start with the Cubs in his last outing, throwing seven scoreless frames to win at St. Louis on Monday. It was the 34-year-old’s first quality start since July 30 with Miami and marked his first outing without giving up a home run since July 12, a span of nine starts. Haren is 2-6 with a 4.50 ERA in 13 career starts against the Phillies, including 0-5 in seven outings in Philadelphia.

Eickhoff recorded quality starts in each of his first three big-league outings but was roughed up in his last turn. The 25-year-old was tagged for six runs and eight hits in four innings at Boston on Sunday, losing his third straight start. Eickhoff lost his only previous home start, giving up four runs (three earned) in six innings against the New York Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. Bryant drove in four runs in Friday’s doubleheader and has set a franchise rookie record with 90 RBIs.

2. Phillies 1B Ryan Howard, a career .235 hitter against the Cubs, snapped an 0-for-35 skid with a double in the seventh inning of Friday’s second game.

3. The Cubs have recorded at least one extra-base hit in 44 consecutive games, their longest streak since a 52-game stretch in 2011.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Phillies 4