Preview: Cubs at Phillies

The Chicago Cubs have spent the better part of September chipping away at what once was a double-digit deficit in the National League Central but came up short of doing it again their last time out. The Cubs hope to rebound from a rare defeat as they wrap up their season series with the host Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday in the finale of their four-game set.

Chicago trailed St. Louis by 10 ½ games before winning eight of its first 10 this month, taking advantage of a 2-6 stretch by the Cardinals to pull within five contests. The Cubs were unable to continue cutting into that deficit on Saturday, however, as Philadelphia’s Cody Asche belted a tiebreaking, two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to send Chicago to a 7-5 setback. The Phillies, who improved to 3-8 in September, have not lost a season series to the Cubs since 2010. They guaranteed themselves another such win with Saturday’s dramatic victory.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Dan Haren (9-9, 3.73 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Aaron Harang (5-15, 5.02)

Haren ended a four-start winless streak with his best effort since joining Chicago at the trade deadline on Monday, scattering seven hits over as many scoreless innings in a victory at St. Louis. The three-time All-Star had been largely ineffective in his first six turns with the Cubs, going 0-2 with a 5.87 ERA and failing to produce a single quality start. Haren went 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three outings versus Philadelphia prior to being acquired from Miami, settling for a no-decision in his last turn against them on July 19 after surrendering five runs in six frames.

Harang’s slump that has seen him post a 1-10 record and 7.79 ERA since the beginning of June continued Monday versus Atlanta as he remained winless since July 30. The 37-year-old San Diego native gave up five runs and eight hits over five innings, marking the 12th time in 14 post-May outings he has yielded at least four runs after carrying a 2.02 ERA into the month of June. Harang won his only turn versus the Cubs in 2014 with six solid innings, improving to 12-8 with a 4.31 ERA in 28 career starts against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago rookie C-LF Kyle Schwarber went deep for the third time in two games on Saturday, giving him 15 homers since the All-Star break – third-most in the NL.

2. Asche’s last two home runs have come as a pinch hitter – the only two such blasts of his three-year major-league career.

3. Cubs 3B-OF Kris Bryant is one home run shy of tying Billy Williams’ team rookie record of 25 set in 1961.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Phillies 3