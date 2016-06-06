Preview: Cubs at Phillies

The Chicago Cubs haven’t done much wrong this season en route to posting the second-best 55-game start in franchise history, although they have come up short in each of Jake Arrieta’s last two outings. Jon Lester attempts to pick up the Cubs for the second straight time after a loss in a game started by their ace Monday, when they begin a nine-game road trip with the first of three against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Since falling to 29-14 at the end of a three-game skid on May 23, Chicago (39-16) is 0-2 in games started by Arrieta and unbeaten in its other 10 contests. Lester has recorded two wins in that stretch, including a 6-2 triumph over the Phillies on May 27 and a four-hit complete game in a 2-1 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. The loss to Lester sent Philadelphia into a season-worst seven-game tailspin during which it totaled 12 runs, but the Phillies showed signs of getting their offense back on track with a 6-3 home triumph over Milwaukee on Friday and an 8-1 rout of the Brewers to earn a split of their four-game set. At the center of Philadelphia’s offensive resurgence was rookie Tommy Joseph, who went 7-for-16 in the Milwaukee series, and Cameron Rupp, who homered and finished with two hits in each of the wins.

TV: 7 p.m. ET; ESPN2, CSN Chicago, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (6-3, 2.29 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Adam Morgan (1-4, 7.07)

Lester began June in dominating fashion Wednesday, fanning 10 en route to his first complete game of the season in the victory over the Dodgers. In addition to holding the opposition to fewer than two earned runs for the eighth time this season, the three-time All-Star notched his 28th career 10-strikeout performance - and third of 2016. Lester gave up two runs (one earned) in a win versus the Phillies in his previous outing, improving to 5-0 with a 1.71 ERA in seven starts against them.

Morgan’s hold on a rotation spot grew even more tenuous following Wednesday’s 7-2 home setback to Washington in which he surrendered six runs over as many innings. The outing marked the third time in the last four - all losses - that the 26-year-old Alabama product has yielded at least six runs after earning his only win at Atlanta on May 10. One of those poor turns came in his previous start against Lester and the Cubs on May 27, when he surrendered six runs - including three homers - in four innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago is a major league-best 17-8 on the road but has dropped five of its last nine away from Wrigley Field.

2. Phillies MGR Pete Mackanin told reporters 1B Ryan Howard will return from his brief sabbatical during this series as Joseph has started the last five games in place of the three-time All-Star, who is batting .151.

3. Cubs RF Jason Heyward and 1B Anthony Rizzo are expected to return to the lineup after getting Sunday off.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Phillies 2