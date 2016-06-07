Preview: Cubs at Phillies

The Chicago Cubs will try to clinch their fifth straight series victory when they take on the host Philadelphia Phillies in the second of a three-game series Tuesday. The Cubs have won 11 of their last 13 games – including a 4-0 mark against the Phillies during that span – to continue their best start since 1907.

The Cubs improved to 38-0 when leading after eight innings with a 6-4 win in the series opener, but the Phillies certainly made things interesting with four runs on a pair of home runs in the ninth before Hector Rondon closed the door. The win improved the Cubs to an MLB-best 18-8 on the road and gave them a double-digit lead in the division for the first time since Sept. 22, 2008. The Phillies, on the other hand, have dropped nine of their last 11 after falling to 0-8 on Mondays, but they’ve done a nice job of bouncing back with a 5-3 record on Tuesdays. Cubs starting pitchers are 8-1 with a 1.32 ERA over the past 11 games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (4-4, 2.84 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (2-8, 3.93)

Hendricks has turned in two straight excellent outings, following up his complete game win against the Phillies with a strong performance to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. The 26-year-old allowed two runs on three hits over eight innings to notch his sixth quality start in 10 outings. Hendricks has won both of his starts against the Phillies, posting a 2.30 ERA in 15 2/3 innings.

Eickhoff has had more than his share of tough luck, suffering four of his eight losses in spite of quality starts. One of those came Thursday, when the 25-year-old held Milwaukee to two runs over 6 2/3 innings but was tagged with the loss in a 4-1 decision. Eickhoff is 0-1 with a 3.46 ERA in two starts against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago LF Jorge Soler left Monday’s game with a left hamstring injury and is scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday.

2. Phillies SS Freddy Galvis snapped an 0-for-22 skid with a three-run homer in the ninth Monday against RHP Justin Grimm.

3. Cubs CF Dexter Fowler went 3-for-4 on Monday, including a double in the first inning – his MLB-best 26th hit leading off a game.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Phillies 2