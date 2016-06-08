FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Cubs at Phillies
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
#Intel
June 8, 2016 / 8:51 PM / a year ago

Preview: Cubs at Phillies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Philadelphia Phillies will vie for a bit of payback on Wednesday afternoon as they attempt to claim a series victory versus the visiting Chicago Cubs. Philadelphia has won three of its last five on the heels of a season-high seven-game losing skid that began with an emphatic three-game sweep at Wrigley Field on May 27-29.

Maikel Franco ripped an RBI single in Tuesday’s 3-2 triumph and has seven hits since going 1-for-9 against Chicago in last month’s lopsided series. Odubel Herrera is 6-for-10 with two runs scored in his last three games and is 3-for-7 versus Wednesday starter John Lackey. Chicago’s Ben Zobrist is mired in a funk of late, following a red-hot 16-game hitting streak with an ice-cold 0-for-16 stretch over the last six contests. The 35-year-old looks for a repeat performance versus Wednesday starter Vince Velasquez, against whom he belted a three-run homer in Chicago’s 7-2 victory over Philadelphia on May 29.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH John Lackey (6-2, 2.88 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Vince Velasquez (5-2, 3.67)

Lackey won his second straight start in scintillating fashion on Friday, scattering five hits - all singles - and striking out nine in 6 2/3 innings of a 6-0 rout of Arizona. The 37-year-old handcuffed Philadelphia on May 29 by allowing just one run on four hits in seven frames to improve to 4-4 versus the club. Ryan Howard homered on Tuesday in his first start since May 31 and has gone deep on two occasions as part of his 3-for-16 career performance versus Lackey.

Velasquez recorded yet another early exit on Friday as the 24-year-old tossed just 94 pitches en route to departing after 4 1/3 innings. Velasquez was blitzed for a season-high seven runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 frames versus the Cubs on May 29. The hurler has failed to pitch more than six innings since scattering three hits in a shutout versus San Diego on April 19.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago placed OF Jorge Soler (hamstring) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled OF prospect Albert Almora from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.

2. Phillies SS Freddy Galvis is 6-for-20 (.300) with one homer, three RBIs and as many runs scored in five games versus the Cubs this season.

3. Philadelphia owns a majors-best 15-5 mark in one-game games while Chicago is just 7-8.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Phillies 2

