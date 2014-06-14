Phillies 7, Cubs 4: Domonic Brown belted a three-run homer and Jimmy Rollins became his team’s all-time hits leader as host Philadelphia evened its three-game series with Chicago at one victory apiece.

Chase Utley also went deep and Carlos Ruiz and Ben Revere added RBI singles for the Phillies, who have won four of five on their six-game homestand. Marlon Byrd ripped a triple and a double to join Ruiz and Reid Brignac with two hits in the triumph.

David Buchanan (2-3) overcame solo homers by Mike Olt, Justin Ruggiano and Luis Valbuena to work five innings and snap a three-game losing skid. The rookie allowed those three runs on six hits and Valbuena’s RBI single in the eighth was all that Chicago could muster off the bullpen before Jonathan Papelbon struck out two in the ninth for his 15th save.

With Philadelphia nursing a 4-3 lead, Rollins passed Mike Schmidt with his 2,235th career hit by singling to right field to lead off the fifth inning. Rollins promptly stole second base and Byrd walked before Brown deposited a 2-2 fastball from Edwin Jackson (4-7) into the seats in right field for his fifth homer of the season.

Jackson suffered his fourth loss in five starts after permitting seven runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. The 30-year-old fell to 0-5 in five regular-season starts in the City of Brotherly Love and 1-6 overall versus the Phillies.

GAME NOTEBOOK: After Rollins reached the milestone and extended his hitting streak to nine games, Schmidt greeted Rollins on the field and raised his hand as the crowd at Citizens Bank Park gave him an ovation. ... The Phillies seized a 4-1 lead in the second as Ruiz deposited a 2-0 slider into left field to plate Byrd. Revere followed three batters later and slapped a single to center, scoring Ruiz before Brignac also crossed the plate following an error by CF Junior Lake. ... The Cubs own a National League-worst 12-25 mark on the road.