Cubs’ Arrieta shuts down Phillies

PHILADELPHIA - The learning process continues for Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta.

Certainly he had the Philadelphia Phillies figured out on Friday night.

The right-hander pitched seven shutout innings, and reliever Neil Ramirez survived a rocky ninth inning, as the Cubs beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1.

Shortstop Starlin Castro hit a two-run homer for Chicago, which won for only the second time in its last six games, and for the third time in its last 10 on the road. The Cubs are 12-24 away from home, the worst road record in the major leagues.

Philadelphia shortstop Jimmy Rollins had one of the Phillies’ five hits, a leadoff double off Ramirez in the ninth. It was the 2,234th hit of Rollins’ career, tying him with Mike Schmidt for the team’s all-time record.

Arrieta (2-1) retired the first seven hitters he faced and did not allow a hit until left fielder Domonic Brown doubled just inside the left-field line with one out in the fifth. The only other hit Arrieta allowed was a two-out infield single by right fielder Marlon Byrd in the seventh.

Arrieta, who struck out a season-high nine and walked one, ran his scoreless-inning streak to 16 2/3 -- longest by a Cubs pitcher this season -- and won for the first time since May 22 against San Diego, four starts earlier. In between he lost to San Francisco and was saddled with no-decisions against the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins, despite pitching well in the latter two games.

“For me, once the ball gets rolling, things tend to come a little bit easier,” he said. “It’s never easy to win and have success at a high level. But you do things the right way and learn, day in and day out.”

Arrieta pitched for the Baltimore Orioles for three-plus seasons, but never won more than 10 games. The Cubs acquired him in a trade last July, and he went 4-2 with a 3.66 ERA in nine starts. He missed the first five weeks of this season with shoulder tightness.

“We’ve all seen that he’s got a very, very good arm,” manager Rich Renteria said. “I think just another year of experience (has helped). Obviously he started behind the 8-ball a little bit this year, rejoined us and has just kind of been chipping away.”

Brown singled home Rollins later in the ninth to cut the Cubs’ lead to 2-1, but Ramirez struck catcher Carlos Ruiz out looking with runners at the corners to end the game. Ramirez earned his second save.

The Phillies saw a three-game winning streak end, which matched their longest of the season.

Phillies starter Roberto Hernandez was ejected by home plate umpire Mark Ripperger after hitting Castro with a pitch with two outs in the sixth. Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg was also ejected, for arguing the decision.

Hernandez said he was “very, very surprised” to be ejected.

“I didn’t throw that on purpose,” he said.

Neither Renteria nor Castro thought he did, either.

“He’s a good friend of mine,” Castro said. “I see him every day in the Dominican (Republic). I don’t think he would do that on purpose. ... He told me ‘I‘m sorry. It’s not on purpose.’ I already know ... and I don’t think he would do that. He’s not like that. He’s not that kind of person.”

Ripperger thought otherwise.

“In our opinion he threw at the hitter,” crew chief Gary Cederstrom told a pool reporter. “I thought the appropriate action was taken.”

Hernandez (2-5) allowed two runs on three hits in his 5 2/3 innings of work, while striking out five and walking two. He is 0-3 since May 4, a span that includes five starts and three relief appearances.

In the fourth inning, Castro hit a 1-1 pitch from Hernandez into the seats in left-center field for his ninth homer of the year after first baseman Anthony Rizzo drew a leadoff walk.

NOTES: The two teams wore 1964 throwback uniforms as part of the Phillies’ 1960s Retro Night. ... When Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. was asked by the Philadelphia Daily News if the team will be a seller at the July 31 trade deadline, he said, “We have to see what happens over the next couple of weeks.” Should they go in that direction, he told the Daily News, “I can’t say there are any untouchables. Some guys are less touchable than others.” ... The Cubs placed 2B Emilio Bonifacio (ribs) on the 15-day disabled list and activated OF Ryan Sweeney from the DL. ... Phillies 3B Cody Asche (hamstring) began a rehab assignment at Class A Lakewood on Friday.