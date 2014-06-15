Rollins, Phillies a hit in 7-4 win over Cubs

PHILADELPHIA -- Saturday afternoon was a sight to see at Citizens Bank Park.

Not only did shortstop Jimmy Rollins pass Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt as the Philadelphia Phillies’ all-time hits leader, but the club’s Jekyll and Hyde offense also put on a nice display.

It all resulted in a 7-4 win for the Phillies over the Chicago Cubs.

“The truth is: If your team is winning, you feel better about everything,” Rollins said. “And if you’re not winning, you look at yourself and say, ‘What can I do better?’ I am having a better season this year than I (was) last year in certain aspects, but we’re not winning. So, it’s great, but winning helps everything.”

Philadelphia (29-37) has done that of late, winning four of its last five games.

And Rollins got a personal moment Saturday as well, tallying hit No. 2,235 to surpass Schmidt as the franchise’s all-time hit king. The longtime Phillies shortstop lined a single to right field in the fifth inning for the record.

”My heart’s pounding a little -- it hadn’t in a while,“ said Schmidt, who was on hand to congratulate Rollins on the field. ”I think he’s a wonderful young man.

“I‘m glad I could be here. I said, ‘Congratulations. Couldn’t happen to a better guy. I appreciate your friendship.'”

For the Cubs, Saturday was the same old story: struggling away from Wrigley Field. Chicago (27-39) dropped to a major-league-worst 12-25 on the road despite three early home runs.

Cubs starter Edwin Jackson allowed seven runs (six earned) in 4 2/3 innings and summed up his performance quite simply: “That was a pretty (poor) job for executing pitches, bearing down and making a pitch. That’s what happens when you leave the ball over the plate, especially after your team battled back to get back in the game and get within striking distance.”

Road-weary Chicago is 0-9-3 in 12 away series this season. On Sunday, a win would give the Cubs their first road series victory since Sept. 9-11 of last season.

“Obviously, we’d like to get back-to-back wins on the road,” Chicago manager Rick Renteria said. “Hopefully we can salvage this series (Sunday). That’s our intent. But I think all in all, we have been playing decent baseball and, as long as we continue to do that, I think we give ourselves a chance to do what we need to do.”

”We just have to keep grinding,“ Jackson said. ”There’s a lot of season left and it’s never too late to turn things around and have everything go in a positive direction.

“Things happen quick in this game. Things can go from bad to great in the click of a finger. That’s the crazy thing about baseball.”

Fewer than 24 hours after Philadelphia was nearly shut out for the ninth time this season in a 2-1 loss Friday night, it banged out 10 hits and scored plenty on Saturday.

Second baseman Chase Utley put the Phillies on the board in the first inning with a two-out, solo home run to right field.

The Phillies put up a three-spot in the following inning, when catcher Carlos Ruiz delivered an RBI single before Ben Revere hit a bloop single to center field, scoring Ruiz. The ball skipped past Cubs center fielder Junior Lake, allowing third baseman Reid Brignac to score all the way from first base.

Phillies starting pitcher David Buchanan picked up his second big-league win with five innings of three-run ball. The Cubs stayed within reach by hitting three solo home runs off Buchanan in the first 3 1/3 innings.

Third baseman Mike Olt got things started with a solo blast to left field in the top of the second inning. Cubs left fielder Justin Ruggiano went deep in the third inning before second baseman Luis Valbuena made it 4-3 with a solo shot in the fourth inning.

But that was as close as Chicago came.

Left fielder Domonic Brown hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning to put Philadelphia up 7-3, and closer Jonathan Papelbon came on to notch his 15th consecutive save and lower his ERA to 1.37 with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

“We could get on a roll here and get ourselves in contention,” Rollins said of the Phillies, who entered Saturday in last place of the National League East, but just 6 1/2 games out of first place. “The division hasn’t gotten away from us at all yet, which is very fortunate. Unfortunately we’ve been here before, but when we were we found a way to win despite all the odds. Hopefully we have a little bit of that magic left. We could start a new run and we could be the guys steering the ship.”

NOTES: Phillies 3B Cody Asche (left hamstring strain) began his rehab assignment Friday night by hitting two homers and driving in four runs with Single-A Lakewood. Asche has missed the last 22 games while on the 15-day disabled list. ... SS Jimmy Rollins and 2B Chase Utley have started 1,127 games together as a double-play combination for Philadelphia, most among all active combos in baseball. ... The Cubs activated LHP Zac Rosscup from the disabled list before Saturday’s game and optioned him to Triple-A Iowa. ... The Cubs have hit home runs in their last seven games at Citizens Bank Park dating to April 29, 2012. ... Since 2002, the Phillies are 51-30 against the Cubs. ... Phillies closer Jonathan Papelbon’s save was his 301st of his career, putting him in sole possession of 24th place in major league history. ... Chicago third baseman Mike Olt became just the 10th Cubs rookie in the last 82 seasons to reach 10 home runs before the All-Star break.