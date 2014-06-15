Wood, Cubs shut out Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies celebrated Father’s Day by bringing out the only man who has ever thrown a perfect game on the holiday, Hall of Famer and former U.S. senator Jim Bunning.

Then the Chicago Cubs made sure the crowd of 41,238 at Citizens Bank Park wouldn’t have much else to cheer about.

A strong performance by Chicago starter Travis Wood kept the home team offense silent nearly all Sunday afternoon in a 3-0 Cubs victory.

Philadelphia’s offense has been one of the worst in the National League through the first 2 1/2 months of the season. The Phillies are 11th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, 10th in slugging percentage and outside of the top 10 in the 15-team league in numerous other categories.

“We’ve just been hot and cold and inconsistent, in a string of games, on the offensive side of things,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “Everybody’s had a chance, everybody’s had opportunities, we just haven’t been able to put numbers up on the board consistently.”

The Cubs have lower rankings in batting average (13th), on-base percentage (14th) and slugging (11th) but got the offense they needed on Sunday.

Chicago got on board in the first inning when first baseman Anthony Rizzo took the first pitch he saw from Phillies starter A.J. Burnett (4-6, 4.17 ERA) and drove it over the wall in right field. The long ball was his 14th of the season, moving him closer to Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton (18 homers) for the NL lead.

“Power doesn’t disappear -- as he continues to become a better hitter, his strength will just play itself into the game,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said of Rizzo. “Yes, he’s hit quite a few, and some big ones at that, so it’s nice to see.”

That would ultimately be all the offense the Cubs (28-39) would need, though they would tack on an extra run in both the third and sixth innings to extend their advantage and take home a series win over the Phillies. It’s the first road series win for the club all year.

“Is that the first one?” Renteria said. “(It feels) pretty good. Every series that we’ve played, there’s been a game or two that’s gotten away, but for the most part, for the last five or six weeks we’ve been playing pretty good baseball.”

Wood held the Phillies (29-38) hitless through the first five innings, until outfielder Ben Revere singled through the right side with one out in the sixth. Shortstop Jimmy Rollins would follow Revere’s single with one of his own, but that was the only time the Phillies had multiple men on base in the same inning.

“You always know about it, but you try not to think about it,” Wood said of his potential no-hit bid. “Some guy in the stands, I heard him yell about it as I was running out (of the dugout), but that has nothing to do with it.”

The 27-year-old right-handed Wood would pick up his seventh win of the season, going eight innings while giving up just three hits and three walks, striking out six to lower his season ERA from 4.95 to 4.48 and improve his record to 7-5. Neil Ramirez pitched a perfect ninth inning for his third save of the year and his career.

“He threw the ball well, I thought he used his off-speed extremely well,” Renteria said. “Worked down in the zone, on the fringes, made some big pitches when he had to.”

Burnett also threw eight innings, giving up three runs on eight hits, walking none and striking out four. While he was solid overall, several mistakes on his pitches -- like leaving a slider up to Rizzo in the first inning -- ended up making the difference.

“Take those couple of pitches away and it’s a different ballgame,” he said.

NOTES: It was on Fathers’ Day 50 years ago that Phillies pitcher Jim Bunning became the first (and so far, only) pitcher to throw a perfect game on the holiday, which he did on June 21, 1964 against the Mets at Shea Stadium. Bunning was on hand Sunday to throw out the first pitch. ... Cubs CF Ryan Sweeney picked up his first hit since he went on the DL on May 3, a single to right field in the first inning. He finished the game 1-for-4. ... Phillies SS Jimmy Rollins went 1-for-4 the day after he passed Hall of Fame 3B Mike Schmidt for the club’s all-time hit record with his 2,235th. ... Phillies 3B Ronny Cedeno went 0-for-3 in his first start as a member of the club. He was 0-for-2 in three other games since being called up on June 4.