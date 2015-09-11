Rainout ends eventful day for Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Before Thursday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs was rained out, the Philadelphia Phillies fired general manager Ruben Amaro Jr., often a focal point of the fans’ discontent as the club plummeted in the standings in recent seasons.

So now what?

The Phillies, who own the major leagues’ worst record this season, must find a new GM. Perhaps a new manager, too, as Pete Mackanin has been running the club on an interim basis since Ryne Sandberg resigned in June.

And they must continue to find and develop talent. Especially that.

Phillies president Andy MacPhail said there is “reason to be optimistic” about the available position players -- such as third baseman Maikel Franco and center fielder Odubel Herrera, and minor leaguers like shortstop J.P. Crawford and outfielder Roman Quinn.

However, MacPhail added, “The pitching issues are a concern. They are a big concern. And that’s something that this organization needs to focus on going forward.”

Aaron Nola, last year’s first-round draft pick, has shown promise in his 10 major league starts this season, and closer Ken Giles has potential. But there are a ton of question marks beyond that.

That will be one of the first orders of business for the new GM, whoever that might be. Assistant general manager Scott Proefrock will fill Amaro’s position on an interim basis while a search is undertaken for a permanent replacement.

ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick speculated on Twitter that Kansas City Royals assistant GM J.J. Picollo, New York Yankees special assistant Jim Hendry and former Angels GM Jerry DiPoto will be among those considered.

Phillies part-owner John Middleton, seated beside MacPhail at the news conference announcing Amaro’s firing, had another suggestion.

“He needs to hire himself,” Middleton said of MacPhail, once a successful general manager with the Minnesota Twins.

MacPhail said that while he appreciated he compliment, he will look at “a wide spectrum of candidates” and limit himself neither to those geared toward analytics nor old-school talent evaluators.

“Why would you restrict your ability to talk to whoever you want and to give it a small definition?” he asked.

Nor is there any indication what direction the team might go when it comes to selecting a manager. Mackanin, for his part, doesn’t want to think about it “because it does me no good.”

“I feel hopeful,” he said, “but I won’t let the negative thoughts enter, as much as I can.”

Mackanin considers Amaro a friend and called Thursday “a sad day.” There are fans who would disagree.

Now they have to turn their sights elsewhere as the team looks in a new direction.

NOTES: Thursday’s game will be made up as part of a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. ET Friday. The Phillies’ Adam Morgan (5-5) will oppose the Cubs’ Jake Arrieta (18-6) in the opener. Philadelphia’s Alec Asher (0-2) and Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks (6-6) will square off in the nightcap.